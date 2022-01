As we move into 2022, eating healthily is a resolution made by millions – with many of us opting to abstain from meat and animal products, at least temporarily. It’s thus unsurprising that Veganuary is now more popular than ever, with Veganuary searches seeing a 3,044 per cent increase compared to last year, according to Ocado. These findings also coincide with Deliveroo figures showing a huge increase in demand for vegan food over the past twelve months, with orders of plant-based dishes up 117 per cent on the previous year. And while many still believe healthy food and vegan food is unexciting, this collection of our best vegan recipes proves that couldn’t be further from the truth.

The best vegan recipes

Yu Xiang Aubergine

This vegan recipe from Mao Chow Express is Sichuan-inspired, with bold flavours and fragrant spices. Here, soft roasted aubergine is paired with the restaurant’s take on a yu xiang sauce, celebrating grilled chillies alongside ingredients such as doubanjiang, salted red chilli, garlic, and spring onion, topped with fried and crushed peanuts.

Mao Chow Express’ Yu Xiang Aubergine A vegan, takeaway inspired dish from Mao Chow Express. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 45 minutes Total Time: 55 minutes Servings: 2 Author: Mao Chow Express Ingredients 1 large aubergine For the sauce 1 long turkish green chilli or mild Polish long green chilli

1 ½ tbsp rapeseed oil

½ small garlic clove

1 spring onion whites only (keep the greens)

1 level tsp 5-spice

1 tbsp doubanjiang gently heaped

1 ½ tbsp chopped salted red chilli

1 tsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp sugar

1 thumb ginger for 1 tbsp peeled and chopped For the topping 2 tbsp peanuts fried and crushed

Reserved spring onion greens thinly sliced

1 tbsp chinkiang vinegar Instructions Preheat the oven to 170C. Roast the aubergine for 22 mins, then turn over, and roast for another 22 mins.

Burn the chilli directly over a gas flame, or lay directly on the glass of a ceramic hob, turning every 1-2 minutes until blackened all over. Set aside to cool while you measure out the sauce ingredients – as with most stir-frying, it’s important to have all the ingredients ready to go before cooking.

Finely chop the burnt chilli, crush or mince the garlic, thinly slice the spring onion whites, and peel and finely chop the ginger. Notice how the ginger has stringy fibres running along its length – try to slice across those to avoid strings in the finished dish.

On a medium heat, fry the garlic and white spring onion, until softening and smelling delicious.

Add the 5-spice, disperse in the oil, and then add the doubanjiang. Turn up the heat to medium-high and fry the doubanjiang for around 1 minute – some caramelisation on the bottom is good, but be careful not to burn it.

Add the pickled chilli, sugar and light soy sauce, and mix everything together well.

Add the ginger, so that it cooks through by the time the sugar has dissolved – we don’t want to cook it for too long.

Remove from the heat, and check seasoning – it should be rich and a little sweet.

Slice the cooled aubergine in half longways, and slather on the sauce. Sprinkle with crushed peanuts, spring onion greens, chinkiang vinegar, and enjoy.

Vegan Pumpkin Gnocchi with Pumpkin Seed Pesto

Specialising in plant-based and free-from recipe development, chef and food writer Bettina Campolucci’s vegan pumpkin gnocchi recipe is served with pumpkin seed pesto. As well as being vegan friendly, this recipe makes good use of leftover decorative pumpkins, simply roasted whole, with the flesh scooped out and incorporated with mashed potato, cut into rustic gnocchi, boiled, then finished in a pan with olive oil. They’re then served with a homemade pesto of pumpkin seeds, basil and garlic, plus grated macadamia nuts in place of cheese.

Rustic Pumpkin Gnocchi with Pumpkin Seed Pesto A vegan recipe finished with pumpkin seed pesto and grated macadamia nuts. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour 10 minutes Cooling time: 20 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 45 minutes Author: Bettina Campolucci Ingredients 1 small Kabocha pumpkin enough to produce approx. 300g of pumpkin purée

3 big floury potatoes around 500g

250 g flour

Salt For the Pesto (makes 1 x 250g jar) 250 ml olive oil plus extra for sealing

120 g pumpkin seeds

A bunch fresh basil around 30g

1 garlic clove peeled

1/2 tbsp each salt and black pepper To serve Grated macadamia nuts

Fresh basil Instructions Start by preheating your oven to 180C/Gas 4 and cooking your pumpkin whole for one hour. I simply place the pumpkin on a greaseproof piece of paper on a tray and in the oven for 60 minutes. While the pumpkin is cooking, peel and wash the potatoes and boil them until soft.

While the pumpkin and potatoes are cooking you can make the pesto. I love using a pestle and mortar and slowly incorporating every ingredient until you have a beautiful pesto base that still has some bits in. Alternatively you can use a blender and pulse until you have a lovely chunky consistency. Once made with either method you can store in a glass jar and top off with olive oil and set aside for later.

Once your potatoes have cooked, drain properly and leave to cool and once the pumpkin is cooked leave to cool as well. When both are cool enough to the touch, start by opening the top of the pumpkin and scooping out the flesh and picking out the seeds. Once you have enough flesh set aside.

Add the drained potatoes on a work surface and start mashing with the back of a fork, once mashed add the pumpkin puree and incorporate. Once the potato and pumpkin is well incorporated, start adding the flour little by little and start working the dough. Work the flour in for five to ten minutes until the dough is no longer sticky and forms easily. You should now have a soft dough that holds together, doesn’t feel sticky and can be easily shaped. Let the dough rest for 20 minutes in the fridge.

Once rested divide the dough into two equal pieces. Roll a piece at a time into long cylinders on a lightly floured surface, again working lightly and quickly. As you roll you will also be gently stretching the dough. Keep the surface well-floured as you don’t want the gnocchi to stick.

Cut the dough into thumbnail lengths, I like them rustic. I don’t bother to shape and pattern them, I just cook them as they are.

Bring a large, deep pot of salted water to the boil. Working with a few at a time (don't cook more than you can cope with) drop in the gnocchi. Let them cook for 2 minutes, during which time they will pop back up to the surface, then scoop them out with a spoon and get them straight into a hot pan with olive oil. Add some of that gorgeous pesto and a little bit of pasta water and serve immediately with some sprigs of fresh basil and grated macadamia nut for nutty flavour.

Cauliflower, Jaffa Style

Co-founder of The Barbary and founder of hummus-based supper club ANAN, Israeli-born Eyal Jagermann’s Jaffa style cauliflower recipe celebrates the city’s rich food culture. The charred cauliflower is served with a tahini sauce and a garlic, lemon and chilli sauce, topped with chopped parsley and almonds to bring textural depth.

Cauliflower, Jaffa Style A vegan-friendly dish from Israeli-born chef Eyal Jagermann. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Total Time: 30 minutes Servings: 2 as a main (4 as a side) Author: Eyal Jagermann Ingredients 1 large cauliflower (or 2 small)

240 ml tahini feel free to adjust according to your preferred consistency

1 lemon juice only

120 ml ice cold water

Salt

1 bunch parsley

Almonds for sprinkling For the garlic, lemon and chilli sauce 4 garlic cloves

2 fresh red or green chillies

2 lemons juice only

Salt to taste Instructions Turn the oven on full blast (250-300c). Using a small knife, carefully cut the cauliflower florets into similar size chunks, and also finely dice the root of the cauliflower. Toss in a mixing bowl and season generously with salt and olive oil. Keep the bowl for later. Mix well and place on an oven tray lined with baking paper and spread evenly before roasting for around 15-20 minutes, depending on the size of the florets. We are looking for a nice char on the florets and stem, without overcooking the cauliflower, so it’s important to get the oven super-hot beforehand.

While the cauliflower is roasting, let’s make our GLC sauce (Garlic, Lemon and Chilli sauce), tahini sauce, and prepare our parsley and almonds.

GLC sauce; using either a food processor or a sharp knife, finely chop the garlic cloves and fresh chilli (cut in half and remove the seeds) and mix with the fresh lemon juice and a pinch of salt.

Finely chop a handful of parsley and prepare your almonds for topping by finely chopping.

To make the tahini sauce, mix 240ml of raw tahini in a bowl with the juice of 1 lemon, a level teaspoon of salt and 120ml of ice-cold water. This will form a creamy white tahini sauce.

Once the cauliflower is charred, blistered and still hot, move to the mixing bowl and pour over the GLC. The sauce will penetrate and soak the cauliflower and create an amazing flavour. Add chopped parsley and mix well. Taste for seasoning to see if you need more salt or GLC.

To serve, pour some of the tahini sauce on the bottom, the cauliflower goes on top with all its juices and burnt pieces. And then for some crunch, sprinkle the chopped almonds.

Seitan

A vegan meat alternative, “wheat meats” such as seitan have been enjoyed for centuries, though the term seitan is a more recent development. Used as the base for countless commercially available vegan and vegetarian products, particularly cherished for both its texture and its versatility. While seitan is made from wheat, it’s unlike flour or bread. Instead, it’s produced by washing wheat flour dough with water until the starch granules have been removed, leaving the sticky gluten as an elastic, dough-like mass. This needs to be cooked before eating and works particularly well in myriad dishes where meat would typically be used. It’s an especially good fried chicken substitute.

Seitan Prized for its texture and versatility, seitan is a vegan meat alternative made using wheat flour washed until the starch granules have been removed. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 25 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour 10 minutes Inactive resting and draining time: 1 hour 15 minutes Total Time: 2 hours 50 minutes Servings: 4 portions Author: Jon Hatchman Equipment Deep frying pan with a lid

Large mixing bowl

Colander Ingredients For the seitan 1 kg plain wheat flour

1 tsp baking powder

715 ml water amount may vary For the seasoning 1.5 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp Italian seasoning

½ tsp chilli powder

¼ tsp garlic granules

¼ tsp onion granules

400-600 ml vegetable stock amount will vary depending on the size of your pan

2 tbsp liquid smoke

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Oil for frying Instructions In a large bowl combine the flour and baking powder and mix until the baking powder is evenly dispersed. While mixing add just enough water to make a firm dough. There should be no dry spots and it shouldn’t be sticky.

Transfer the dough to a colander and place the colander containing the dough into a large bowl. Fill the bowl with cold water so that the dough is fully submerged and leave it to rest for one hour.

After an hour, drain the dough and top back up with cold water, knead the dough under the water until the water becomes milky. (The colander makes this process easier).

Continue kneading the dough in fresh batches of water until the water no longer becomes opaque and milky (about 5-8 times). The more the dough is washed, the harder it will become to ‘knead’, so just squeeze, and agitate it under water.

After washing the dough, squeeze as much excess liquid out, it should be considerably smaller in size at this point. Leave the dough to rest for 15 minutes. This can be done in the colander to continue draining.

In a clean mixing bowl, combine the dough with the dry seasonings and salt and pepper. The seasoning won’t incorporate the same way it would if you were handling a bread dough. The easiest way to add the seasoning is to stretch the dough slightly and roll in the seasoning.

Split the dough into four pieces. Stretch each piece into a sausage shape and twist, then create a knot and tuck the ends underneath, like a pretzel.

Fry the seitan over a low/medium in a splash of cooking oil for 3-4 minutes on each side until browned. In a jug combine the stock and liquid smoke, the amount of stock will vary depending on the size of your pan. Pour the stock mixture into the pan, it should reach halfway up the sides of the seitan, add more stock as necessary.

Simmer covered on low for one hour, flipping the seitan at the halfway mark. The seitan will keep in the fridge for 5 days and can be reheated in frying pan on a low heat for a few minutes.

Plant Nut Roast with Cavolo Nero and Apple

Bettina Campolucci Bordi’s vegan plant nut roast recipe is a perfect centrepiece for Sunday roasts.The dish is made by mashing cooked parsnips, swede and sweet potato, which is combined with a mixture of lightly fried leeks, garlic, shallots, mushrooms, herbs, cooked rice, cavolo nero, almonds, walnuts and flax seeds. It’s then baked for an hour, basted with a mixture of tamari/soy sauce, maple syrup and Dijon mustard part way through cooking. Leftovers are also delicious in a sandwich, or in a breakfast hash.

Plant Nut Roast with Cavolo Nero & Apple and Cranberry Compote A delicious vegan Christmas dinner alternative Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 25 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour 15 minutes Cooling/Resting Time: 10 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 50 minutes Servings: 8 Author: Bettina Campolucci Bordi Ingredients For the nut roast 2 parsnips about 300 g, peeled and cut into 3–4 cm pieces

1 ⁄2 small swede about 200 g, peeled and cut into 3–4 cm pieces

1 small sweet potato about 150 g, peeled and cut into 3–4 cm pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small leek about 160 g, washed and finely chopped

2 cloves garlic chopped

1 small shallot chopped

350 g mushrooms such as chestnut or oyster, chopped

50 g herb leaves such as rosemary, thyme and sage, finely chopped

120 g cooked wholegrain rice prepared according to the directions on packet

200 g cavolo nero or kale de-stemmed and roughly chopped

120 g ground almonds

160 g walnuts chopped (plus an extra handful, toasted, to serve)

4 tablespoons cold-milled flaxseed

2 tablespoons tamari or soy sauce

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste For the sauteed cavolo nero 200 g cavolo nero or kale torn into small pieces and stalks discarded

1 tablespoon olive oil

A pinch of salt

2 cloves garlic chopped

2 tablespoons tamari or soy sauce

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seed oil For the apple and cranberry compote 4 red apples such as Braeburn or Royal Gala, unpeeled, cored and diced

100 g fresh or frozen cranberries

3 cm piece fresh root ginger grated

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 lemon juice only

100 ml water Instructions Cook the parsnips, swede and sweet potato in a large saucepan of boiling water for about 20 minutes or until tender. Drain well, then roughly mash.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and cook the leek, garlic and shallot for about 5 minutes until softened. Add the mushrooms, herbs and some salt and pepper, and fry for a further 5–10 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 220°C (430°F/gas 8).

Mix the vegetable mash, mushroom mixture, cooked rice, cavolo nero, ground almonds, walnuts and flax seeds together in a large bowl using a spatula until smooth.

Line a 900 g (2 lb) loaf pan with baking parchment, then add the mixture. You can also use a patterned, fancy, Christmas non-stick mould but I recommend brushing the inside with olive oil just for good measure (this cannot be lined with baking parchment as that would hide the pattern).

Reduce the temperature of the oven to 200°C (400°F/gas 6), then roast the loaf in the middle of the oven for about 40 minutes.

Remove the loaf from the oven, then lift out of the pan along with the paper (if using). Turn the loaf upside down onto a baking tray (pan) lined with baking parchment.

Mix the tamari/soy sauce with the maple syrup and mustard, then baste the loaf before returning to the oven to bake for a further 15–20 minutes.

To cook the cavolo nero accompaniment, massage the leaves with a little of the olive oil and a pinch of salt until soft. Preheat a medium frying pan, add a drizzle of olive oil and the garlic and fry the cavolo nero for 5 minutes. Add the tamari/soy sauce and sesame seed oil, then set aside.

To make the compote, add the apples, cranberries, ginger, maple syrup and lemon juice to a large saucepan, then pour in the water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 10–15 minutes until the mixture is soft and chunky, and all the liquid has been absorbed.

Once the nut roast is ready, allow to stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Once the nut roast is ready, allow to stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Serve on a platter with the sautéed cavolo nero and apple, cranberry and ginger compote, then top with some toasted walnuts.

Vegan Shepherd’s Pie

Vegan cookbook author, Gaz Oakley’s vegan shepherd’s pie uses pulses, grains and dried Porcini mushrooms instead of meat substitutes to replace the traditional use of lamb mince in this British classic. The filling is quickly cooked then topped with mashed potato made using plant-based milk and vegan butter.

Vegan Shepherd’s Pie A plant-based take on a British classic, Gaz Oakley’s vegan shepherd’s pie recipe. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 40 minutes Cook Time: 50 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Jon Hatchman Ingredients 1 tbsp Olive Oil

6 x Dried Merchant Gourmet Porcini Mushrooms soaked in 1 cup/250ml boiling water

1 x Onion Large

2 x Carrots Peeled

5 cloves Garlic Peeled

2 sticks Celery

3 tbsp Soy sauce

4 tbsp Tomato puree

1 tbsp Fresh thyme leaves

1 tbsp Fresh rosemary Chopped

1 pack Merchant Gourmet Puy Lentils

1 pack Merchant Gourmet Glorious Grains

1 cup Vegan-friendly red wine (240ml)

1 cup Vegetable Stock (240ml)

1 pinch Sea salt & pepper For the Shepherd's Pie topping 4 x Potatoes Large

4 tbsp Vegan butter

1/2 cup Non-dairy milk (120ml)

1 tbsp Olive Oil

1 pinch Sea Salt and pepper Instructions Filling Preheat your oven to 180C/356F.

Place a large, non-stick saucepan over a medium heat and add a little oil. When the pan is hot, add the onion, carrots, garlic and celery. Sauté the mixture for 4-5 minutes, stirring often.

Finely chop the re-hydrated mushrooms (reserve the water) then add them to the pan with the tomato puree, herbs, lentils and grains.

Keep stirring the mixture for 2-3 more minutes before adding the mushroom liquor (soaking water), red wine, stock, salt and pepper. Topping Meanwhile, make your mash potato for the shepherd’s pie topping.

Add your potatoes to a medium saucepan and cover with water. Place the pan over medium heat and cook the potatoes for around 10-12 minutes, or until they are soft enough to mash.

When the potatoes are cooked, transfer them to a colander draining the water. Let the potatoes dry for 2-3 minutes, then pass through a potato ricer to mash them.

Once you’ve riced all the potato, whip in the milk, vegan butter, olive oil, and seasoning. Set the potato aside until you’re ready to top your shepherd’s pie. Complete the Pie When the filling mix is rich and the liquid has slightly thickened, transfer it to your baking dish and top with the creamy mash. (Use a piping bag for an old-fashioned look, or just spoon it on).

Place your shepherd's pie in the oven to bake for 25-35 minutes, or until the mash on top is crispy and golden. Notes Recipe courtesy of Merchant Gourmet , working with Gaz Oakley.

Photo: Jonathan Hatchman

Vegan Squash Wellington

This vegan squash wellington is an impressive dinner party main, both relatively simple to prepare and possible to make in advance. In place of traditional fillet steak, a large wedge of pre-roasted butternut squash features, combined with a stuffing that’s a rough play on classic mushroom duxelles. That’s all wrapped in puff pastry and baked, best served with a rich red wine gravy.

Vegan Squash Wellington An impressive Christmas dinner alternative to traditional turkey or other lacklustre plant-based options. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour 10 minutes Cooling time: 20 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 50 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Jon Hatchman Ingredients 1 large butternut squash

2 shallots finely chopped

150 g wild mushrooms finely chopped

8 cooked chestnuts finely chopped

6 leaves fresh sage finely chopped

4 tbsp breadcrumbs

2 sheets Vegan puff pastry approx. 800g

Plant-based milk to taste

Neutral cooking oil

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper Instructions Pre-heat the oven to 200C/Gas 6.

Peel the butternut squash, then cut in half from top-to-bottom. Scoop out the seeds and set aside for another recipe, then slice the butternut squash in half, width ways, as close to the cavernous part containing the seeds. You should be left with two long, thin pieces, and two bulbous pieces. Cut the bulbous quarters into relatively small pieces, then season with salt and place in the oven.

Brush the two longer pieces with oil and place on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Season with a pinch of salt and transfer to the oven and cook on the top shelf for around 30-40 minutes (dependent on size and shape) until almost cooked. Allow these pieces to cool down completely before using.

While the butternut squash is cooling, heat a splash of oil in a heavy-based pan and add the diced shallots. Cook over a medium-low heat for 3-5 minutes until soft and translucent, then add the sage, chopped mushrooms, and chestnuts. Season with salt and pepper, then continue to cook for another five minutes or so, then add a tablespoon or two of the breadcrumbs, and the chopped, roasted butternut squash, then mix to combine. Leave to cool.

Once the butternut squash pieces and the stuffing have cooled, roll out two sheets of puff pastry, large enough to generously host the filling. Sprinkle the remaining breadcrumbs between the two sheets, then top each with a layer of the stuffing (around the same width as the large squash pieces), then top with the butternut squash, followed by a little more stuffing to surround the squash.

Brush the edges of the pastry with some plant-based milk, then add another slightly larger layer of pastry to the top of each wellington. Gently press down and crimp the edges to seal, but be careful to avoid breaking the pastry. If the pastry does break, the gaps can be sealed with pastry offcuts.

Brush each wellington with plant-based milk, then make three shallow incisions to allow steam to escape while cooking.

Place the wellingtons in the oven and cook at 200C/Gas 6 for 30-40 minutes, or until golden brown. Leave to stand for five minutes before slicing.

Vegan Yorkshire Pudding

A vegan take on an absolute classic dish, this Yorkshire pudding recipe substitutes eggs for the water from a tin of chickpeas – a useful, vegan-friendly binding ingredient – as well as using plant-based milk, and sunflower oil in place of popular beef dripping.

Vegan Yorkshire Pudding A vegan Yorkshire pudding recipe, substituting eggs for the water from a tin of chickpeas as a useful, vegan-friendly binding ingredient. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Jon Hatchman Ingredients 2 tbsp Sunflower oil

100 g Self-raising flour

25 g Gram flour

1 tsp Baking powder

100 ml ‘Juice’ from a can of chick peas

250 ml Dairy-free unsweetened milk alternative

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions Preheat the oven to 220C/gas mark 7. Divide the oil between a 6-hole muffin tin and place in the oven.

Meanwhile, sift the flour, gram flour and baking powder into a large bowl. Add a pinch of salt and good grinding of pepper. Whisk together the chick pea juice and milk alternative then beat into the dry ingredients until smooth; pour into a large jug.

Pour the batter into the muffin tin and place in the oven. Bake for 10 minutes then turn down the oven to 190C/gas mark 5 (don’t open the door) and bake for a further 15 minutes until crisp, golden brown and cooked all the way through.

Cook's tip: If time allows, make the batter an hour or so in advance and leave to rest before baking.

Vegan Sticky Toffee Pudding

Vegan Sticky Toffee Pudding A gluten-free, vegan recipe for the classic dessert. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Servings: 6 Ingredients 250 ml Almond milk or plant milk shop-bought or home-made

300 g Medjool dates stoned

80 g Coconut sugar

125 ml Coconut oil

1 tso Bicarbonate of soda

95 g Gluten-free flour mix

1 Vanilla pod seeds scraped

t tsp Ground cinnamon

½ tsp Ground cardamom

½ tsp Ground clove

Pink Himalayan salt a pinch For the sticky toffee sauce 140 g Coconut sugar

250 ml Coconut milk

½ tsp Salt For the vanilla custard 2 tbsp Very fine cornflour, such as Maizena

500 ml Coconut milk preferably from a Tetra Pak that is consistently creamy and doesn’t separate

3 tbsp Maple syrup

1 Whole vanilla pod scraped Make your own Gluten-free flour mix 210 g Brown rice flour

140 g Buckwheat flour

70 g White rice flour

40 g Oat flour

40 g Potato starch/flour

40 g Tapioca flour Instructions Preheat the oven to 190C (375F/Gas 5). Line a 20cm square cake tin with greaseproof paper or use a good-quality silicone mould.

Start with the pudding. In a small saucepan gently heat the milk and dates for 5–10 minutes until the dates have softened. Once softened, set aside.

In a blender, blitz the coconut sugar and coconut oil until the sugar has mostly disintegrated.

Add the bicarbonate of soda to the milk and date mix – it will start to fizz and bubble, but that is okay.

In a bowl, combine the flour, vanilla, spices, pinch of salt, coconut oil and sugar mix along with the dates and milk mixture and give everything a good stir.

Pour into the cake tin and bake in the oven for 30 minutes.

While the pudding is cooking, make the sauce. Heat a pan over medium heat, add the coconut sugar and coconut milk and let it heat through.

Add the salt and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and let it simmer for 20 minutes until the caramel has thickened. Stir it occasionally to make sure it doesn’t burn. A great way of knowing if it’s ready is to see if it sticks to the back of your spoon.

Stir in a little more salt if desired and either use it straightaway or let it cool down before storing in a glass jar – it will become even thicker as it cools.

Once the cake is done, transfer to a wire rack to cool and enjoy with a home-made custard and a drizzle of sticky toffee sauce.

Tip: The cake, custard and toffee sauce all last for a long time in the fridge – well, that is, if you can keep your hands off them! – or freezer. To make the vanilla custard Blend the cornflour with a little bit of of the coconut milk in a medium pan over a medium heat, whisking until you have an even consistency. Then add the rest of the ingredients including the scraped vanilla pod – there is still a lot of goodness there – whisking until the cornflour and vanilla are fully incorporated into the coconut milk.

Whisk until the custard starts to thicken and then, as soon as the mixture begins to boil, take it off the heat and let it cool. To prepare the gluten-free flour mix Mix all the flours together and store in an airtight container.

Photo: Jonathan Hatchman

Chocolate & Avocado Mousse

Generally more associated with breakfast, avocado isn’t the most common fruit used in preparing desserts. Given the fruit’s versatility, however, avocado works particularly well with chocolate in a number of recipes, such as this vegan chocolate and avocado mousse. Not only is the overall result delicious, it’s also vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and Paleo. The recipe is also highly adaptable, based on which ingredients you already have, or can easily get hold of.

Chocolate and Avocado Mousse A vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free chocolate mousse. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 10 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Jon Hatchman Equipment Food processor Ingredients 75 g dairy-free dark chocolate (Plus extra to garnish)

2 large, ripe avocados

2 tsp vanilla extract

5 tbsp oat, almond, or coconut milk

4 tbsp maple syrup

2 ½ tbsp unsweetened cocoa sieved

Generous pinch salt Instructions Melt the chocolate in a heat-proof bowl over a saucepan partially filled with water, stirring often.

While the chocolate melts, scoop the flesh from the avocados and pulse in a food processor until a smooth paste is formed.

Add the melted chocolate to the food processor with the avocados, joined by all of the other ingredients. Pulse until completely smooth.

Once completely smooth (make sure everything at the bottom of the food processor has been combined), transfer the mousse into 4 ramekins, glasses, jars, or teacups and garnish with shavings of the reserved dark chocolate.

The chocolate and avocado mousse will be ready to eat straight away, but will taste even better if left to chill for at least two hours. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

Vegan Lemon Tart

From plant-based Holy Carrot in Knightsbridge, this vegan lemon tart recipe is made with a pastry base containing gluten-free flour, vegan butter, coconut sugar, and apple sauce. The recipe is relatively simple to follow at home, with a fair amount of inactive time used for chilling the pastry and the baked tart.

Vegan Lemon Tart A vegan lemon tart recipe from Holy Carrot, a new plant-based restaurant Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 35 minutes Inactive cooling time: 6 hours Total Time: 6 hours 45 minutes Servings: 8 Author: Irina Linovich, founder of Holy Carrot Equipment 28cm tart dish

Food processor

Heavy-based saucepan Ingredients For the pastry 190 g gluten-free flour

95 g vegan butter

75 g coconut sugar

25 g ground almonds

Pinch salt

Pinch xanthan gum

25 g apple sauce For the lemon curd 400 g coconut cream tinned is fine

5½ oranges (juice only) approx 400ml

4½ large lemons (juice only) approx 250ml

285 ml agave

2½ tsp vanilla extract

80 g cornflour To serve 1 tbsp sugar alternative such as Zusto, as recommended by the restaurant Instructions To make the pastry, mix all the ingredients in a food processor until a soft dough forms. Roll the pastry out to 3mm thick and then gently lay in a 28cm tart dish, lined with baking paper and buttered. Ensure the edges rise up to at least 3cm and pop into the freezer for at least 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 160°C/140°C (fan)/gas mark 3.

Put all the filling ingredients into a heavy-based saucepan on a medium heat and whisk until the mixture thickens like a custard, but don’t allow it to boil. Remove from the heat and pour into the frozen pastry case and cut the pastry at the edge of the cream before baking it for 25 minutes. Let it cool down completely and store in the fridge for at least 4 hours before serving.

To serve, sprinkle with a little sugar alternative (such as Zusto) and either use a blow torch or pop under the grill for a minute to caramelise before serving.

