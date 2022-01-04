Veganaury searches are up a staggering 3,044 per cent from last year, according to the world’s largest dedicated online grocery retailer.

Ocado reports that Google searches have increased by a staggering amount year-on-year, suggesting that the majority of Brits are taking part this month in some way.

The results coincide with Deliveroo figures which show a huge increase in demand for vegan food in the last twelve months, with orders of plant-based dishes up 117 per cent on the previous year.

According to the food-delivery giant, this first week of January 2021 saw a 153 per cent rise in searches for ‘vegan’ food in the app compared to the month before.

The online food delivery service has reported that more restaurants than ever have introduced plant-based menus and dishes to their regular offering and there are now over 15,000 plant-based and vegan-friendly restaurants available in the UK.

People in Brighton, Bristol, Coventry, Leeds and Manchester have the highest amount of orders (as a proportion of their total orders).

While the UK’s favourite vegan dishes include the Acai Berry Bowl from Juicebaby, The Big Oovee from Oowee Vegan and The Halo Burger from its namesake burger joint.

Elena Devis, Vegan Category Lead, Deliveroo said, “Earlier this year we asked the UK what they would like to see more of on delivery platforms, and nearly half of the survey respondents (48.5 per cent) said they were keen to see more meat-free options.

“The UK’s appetite for vegan food is one that just seems to be getting bigger and bigger every year which is why we’re proud to offer such an incredible range of plant-based dishes available across restaurant and grocery menus.

“Vegan and Plant-based food is a growth area we are really excited by at Deliveroo so we’re super happy to be supporting Veganuary again this year.”

