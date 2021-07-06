











Generally more associated with breakfast, avocado isn’t the most common fruit used in preparing desserts. Given the fruit’s versatility, however, avocado works particularly well with chocolate, in a number of recipes, such as this vegan chocolate and avocado mousse.

Although the dessert has been popular on the health food scene for a few years, many will still have concerns over the seemingly strange pairing of chocolate and avocado. Yet the avocado’s typical creamy, buttery texture is highlighted particularly well in this chocolate and avocado mousse, without need for dairy or eggs. Avocado also has a number of health benefits. In addition to being 100 percent cholesterol-free, avocados contribute almost 20 vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients, with just one serving offering eight percent of the daily value of fibre. Avocado also has less than one gram of sugar per ounce, containing the least amount of sugar per serving of any fruit. Moreover, the dark chocolate used in this recipe masks most of the avocado’s taste, instead championing its texture. Not only is the overall result delicious, it’s also vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and Paleo.

While traditional chocolate mousse recipes can be difficult to get right, requiring various processes and ingredients, this chocolate and avocado mousse couldn’t be easier to make at home. Simply melt the chocolate, blend the avocados in a food processor, then pour in the melted chocolate and additional ingredients before pulsing until completely combined. The chocolate and avocado mousse can be eaten straight away, but it tastes even better when chilled for at least two hours.

This chocolate and avocado mousse recipe is also highly adaptable, based on which ingredients you already have, or can easily get hold of. By nature it’s vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free, but almost every ingredient can be substituted. If you don’t have dairy-free dark chocolate (and aren’t vegan), you can use any dark chocolate, or even milk chocolate – although the results will be extremely rich. Although I recommend oat, almond, or coconut milk, any milk or milk substitute can be used, while agave is a suitable substitution for maple syrup.

Chocolate and Avocado Mousse A vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free chocolate mousse. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 10 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Jon Hatchman Equipment Food processor Ingredients 75 g dairy-free dark chocolate (Plus extra to garnish)

2 large, ripe avocados

2 tsp vanilla extract

5 tbsp oat, almond, or coconut milk

4 tbsp maple syrup

2 ½ tbsp unsweetened cocoa sieved

Generous pinch salt Instructions Melt the chocolate in a heat-proof bowl over a saucepan partially filled with water, stirring often.

While the chocolate melts, scoop the flesh from the avocados and pulse in a food processor until a smooth paste is formed.

Add the melted chocolate to the food processor with the avocados, joined by all of the other ingredients. Pulse until completely smooth.

Once completely smooth (make sure everything at the bottom of the food processor has been combined), transfer the mousse into 4 ramekins, glasses, jars, or teacups and garnish with shavings of the reserved dark chocolate.

The chocolate and avocado mousse will be ready to eat straight away, but will taste even better if left to chill for at least two hours. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

