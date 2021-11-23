Daily Mail columnist Richard Littlejohn has told snowflakes “working from home isn’t working”, much to the bewilderment of people on social media.

Referencing a survey of 4,500 young adults which found that more than half said they’d turn down any job that didn’t offer flexible working, the journalist said millennials might “ actually learn something if they can be fagged to crawl out from behind their laptops”.

“If they can pile into pubs, clubs, restaurants and theatres at the weekend, they can at least have the decency to get back to their desks.

“What will the modern generation of young workshy refuseniks have to show for it — a sad selfie and a lifetime of regret? For their sakes, I sincerely hope not,” he said.

But his readers were quickly reminded of where his shouty comments were actually coming from – likely to be his home in Florida, America.

Reminder that the Mail’s Littlejohn lives in and works from Florida. pic.twitter.com/cN3Qf8isUx — Simon Hinde (@Simonhinde) November 23, 2021

It is also worth pointing out that the notion that young people are driving the home working revolution could be misguided.

As TLE reporter Henry Goodwin pointed out in this newsletter, “working from home isn’t some sort of panacea for those of us in the early years of our career.

“As we’ve written in previous editions of Elevenses, flexible working is a very attractive prospect if you live in a big house outside the city, with a lovely book-lined study to cocoon yourself in and a garden to escape to. But for those of us in our 20s, beset by terrible wi-fi and noisy neighbours, not so much.

“That’s before we even get to the lost opportunities for building those “strong relationships”” that both Littlejohn and Rishi Sunak have hailed as oh-so-important.

Related: MPs vote through social care reforms – but government majority gets slashed