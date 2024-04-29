The Conservatives have turned into an “English nationalist party” since Brexit, David Cameron’s former director of strategy has said.

Speaking to Times Radio, Lord Cooper of Windrush said he would be voting for “whichever party was best placed to defeat the Tories” at the next election if he had a vote.

Rishi Sunak has refused to rule out a July election with an expected mauling in the locals on the cards.

A drubbing in mayoral and council elections on May 2 could either lead to a challenge to his leadership or persuade him that an earlier polling day could be a better solution than limping on with a divided party.

Matt Chorley: Would you back Rishi Sunak at the next election?



Lord Cooper(Cameron's former pollster): "I don't have a vote.. if I did, I'd vote for whichever party was best placed to defeat the Tories.. after the brexit referendum.. it turned into an English nationalist party" pic.twitter.com/878Ew8K0HY — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 25, 2024

The defection of a Conservative ex-health minister to Labour could further spook already restive Tory MPs and increases the pressure on the Prime Minister.

Dr Dan Poulter on Saturday announced he was quitting the Tory Party, which he accused of no longer prioritising the overstretched NHS.

He also told Laura Kuenssberg that the Tory Party “resembles more a nationalist party” in an interview aired following his defection.

Watch the comments below:

"We now have a Tory party that resembles more a nationalist party"



Conservative defector Dan Poulter says "the changes Labour has made since 2019 under Keir Starmer" will make "a big difference" to healthcare in the UK#BBCLauraK https://t.co/ziHHfapDZH pic.twitter.com/7KclcbBBsX — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) April 28, 2024

