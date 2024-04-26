Mick Lynch has blasted the government’s “useless” Rwanda deportation policy, saying it is the “biggest waste of money this government could think of”.

The RMT man spoke to PoliticsJOE after the controversial plan to ship asylum seekers to East Africa was granted royal assent.

It comes as the Home Secretary insisted spending money on the Rwanda scheme was “absolutely worth it” and the Government would “keep those flights going until we stop the boats”.

James Cleverly said managing borders “has never come for free” and told those wanting to delay the plan that there is “nothing moral about allowing people to drown in the sea at the hands of criminals”.

But not everyone is as upbeat as he is about the plan’s prospects.

Speaking the PoliticsJOE, Mick Lynch said it is doomed to fail and “won’t even solve the problem on their terms”.

Watch the clip in full below:

