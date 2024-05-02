Sophy Ridge tore into chancellor Jeremy Hunt over the government’s controversial Rwanda plan, equating sending asylum seekers to East Africa to the cost of educating a child for a whole year.
The first migrants set to be deported to Rwanda were detained this week as the Home Office carried out a series of operations in a bid to get flights off the ground by July.
After several months of parliamentary ping-pong, the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Act became law after receiving royal ascent, with one person also volunteering to be sent to Rwanda after being offered £3,000 to do so.
Concerns over the cost of the scheme have been raised, with the Labour Party claiming that Government plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will cost £2 million per person.
In a video posted on social media site X, the party listed a series of things that it said “would cost you, the British taxpayer, less than the £2 million it’s going to cost you to send one asylum seeker to Rwanda. Do you think that’s a good use of your money?”
Debating the matter on Sky News, Sophy Ridge put the figures to Jeremy Hunt, who was left floundering for answers:
