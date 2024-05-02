Laurence Fox has been heavily criticised after sharing a compromising photograph of TV presenter Narinder Kaur on social media.

The 45-year-old posted an upskirt photo of the 51-year-old television personality, taken without her consent, prompting outrage from numerous online users who deemed his actions as reprehensible.

Accompanying the photo, Fox appeared to take a swipe at Kaur’s alleged comments regarding fellow TV host Leilani Dowding.

His post was met with swift condemnation, with many decrying his decision to share the intrusive image.

In the UK, upskirting is considered a criminal offence, and the photograph was promptly removed from online platforms following its circulation. Despite the backlash, Fox has not relented, defending his actions amidst growing criticism.

Responding to accusations of inappropriate behaviour, Fox engaged in a heated exchange with social media users, maintaining his stance on the matter.

In an exclusive statement to The Mirror, a friend of Narinder Kaur expressed disgust at Fox’s actions, denouncing his behaviour as “completely disgusting”.

The friend highlighted the reluctance of high-profile figures to speak out against Fox, citing fear of reprisal from his followers.

This is now a police matter. https://t.co/udOxhdQQc8 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) May 2, 2024

Despite the challenges, Kaur remains resolute in her determination to reclaim her dignity and continue her advocacy efforts, undeterred by the onslaught of online abuse.

