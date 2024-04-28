At the limit of the SW19 postcode where the Wimbledon Broadway ends sits the Bombay Delight, in a stretch of busy road where restaurants go to die, and where you least expect to find somewhere to eat well.

Getting there after a few minutes’ walk from Wimbledon station the first surprise is the size of the restaurant which is not obvious from the exterior, as it’s bigger inside than expected, and judging from the number of diners early on a Monday night it’s a popular place.

The two of us were there to experience their Rajasthani Feast menu made up of regional specialities. Our server was helpful and explained the nature of each dish, some of which were new to us. A basket of poppadums appeared, and that’s when we began to realise this was not your average local curry house. Three types of papad made with different grain flours, all crisp and ready for the excellent in-house chutneys – this was a good start.

Next, we dived into the ‘Rajpatuna’ lamb chops, not overcooked, still juicy and well spiced, and a portion of Sumai Ke Sooley (kingfish), which has a firm meaty texture, though perhaps this could have been removed from the heat a minute sooner.

That one misstep aside the rest of the meal went along as scripted, with one of the nicest paneer curries either of us had tasted, and a well-balanced chicken bhuna. The gatta pulau rice (a new one on us too), with chickpea gnocchi was a surprise, though to be honest neither of us were too sure if the gnocchi added much. The millet flour ‘rotli’ was an interesting if less familiar version of a roti, though it would have benefitted from some dal for dipping. But that was our fault as the server had suggested we order some. To round it off we managed to share some halwa and kulfi then retired contentedly home.

If one wanted a more traditional or wider choice the regular menu is available too, and we did cast an envious eye over the fresh fish trolley when it was shown to neighbouring tables, with the offer of having one’s choice of fish or crustacea cooked in any number of styles. I suspect if there’s a return visit this would be a must-have.

It’s unusual to find an Indian restaurant in this part of London trying this hard to provide a higher standard of cooking and service than the local ‘curry houses’. Bombay Delight is definitely a few notches up from average but still manages to provide good value too. Main course prices are competitive which probably contributes to the restaurant’s popularity.

From having arrived with limited expectations we left pleasantly surprised and well fed a couple of happy hours later.

Related: Private Parisian karaoke set to shake up London’s social scene