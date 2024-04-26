Labour has gained a significant lead over the Conservatives among GB News viewers, it has been revealed.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party is now favoured by 39 per cent of those who tune into the channel – despite several Tory MPs having regular slots to help persuade them otherwise.

GB News has paid Conservative MPs more than £660,000 in appearance fees and salaries since it launched, against just £1,100 to Labour MPs, accounts up to February showed.

But that has done little to persuade viewers that the Conservatives are the right party for Britain, with just 28 per cent of viewers saying they will be voting for Rishi Sunak’s party at the next election.

The poll, conducted between April 15th and April 22nd by JL Partners, shows GB News viewers now trust Labour more with the cost of living, NHS, and housing.

The findings were consistent across traditionally Conservative-leaning newspapers, such as The Sun, The Telegraph, and The Express.

Perhaps someone should tell their editors?

