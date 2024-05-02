A military veteran with 27 years’ service in the army says he was turned away at the door as he tried to vote in this week’s local elections.

Adam Diver took to social media after his Veterans ID card was not allowed as formal ID at the polling station.

Under new rules, the Veterans ID card is not deemed an accepted form of ID for voting in UK elections, although those living in Northern Ireland who have the War Disablement SmartPass for concessionary travel can use this.

Serving members of the Armed Forces can use their Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card) and Defence ID card so long as the photo is up-to-date and the name matches that on the electoral register.

But Veteran cards will be refused.

Sad that Adam ⏬️ a military veteran of 27 years was "turned away at the door" when he produced his Veterans ID card in order to Vote.



Voter ID is a Conservative scam.

Since 2019 (Inc GE) more Tory MPs kicked out of parliament due to "misdemeanours" than Voter ID fraud cases😡 https://t.co/hMd0LBGMEG — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 2, 2024

I am sorry about this.



The legislation on acceptable forms of ID came out before the veterans ID cards started coming out in January this year. I will do all I can to change it before the next one. https://t.co/COY0n6vIEo — Rt Hon Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) May 2, 2024

Voters headed to the polls on Thursday (2/5) in a series of local elections seen as the final test of public opinion before Rishi Sunak goes to the country later this year.

Forecasts suggest the Tories could lose up to half of the council seats they are defending, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt saying the party expects to suffer “significant losses”.

Most of the seats up for re-election were last contested in 2021, at the peak of Boris Johnson’s popularity as the Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out.

A total of 11 mayoral contests are also taking place, including for the London mayoralty between frontrunners, Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan and Tory challenger Susan Hall.

Conservative mayors Andy Street in the West Midlands, and Tees Valley’s Ben Houchen are also facing key re-election battles, with polls suggesting narrow contests with their Labour opponents.

Forecasts have consistently put Mr Khan ahead of Ms Hall, with a poll published on Wednesday by Savanta giving him a 10-point advantage after his lead tapered over the campaign.

