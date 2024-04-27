Jacob Rees-Mogg was made to scarper away from Cardiff University on Friday, after he had given a speech at the institution’s Conservative Association. Protesters carrying Palestine flags heckled the senior Tory as he was escorted from the site.

University students chase Jacob Rees-Mogg off campus following speech

Clips shared to social media show Rees-Mogg surrounded by his security detail. The guards form a protective circle around the politician, who is hurried towards his car. Demonstrators swarm around protective unit, brandishing signs and shouting.

One local reporter at the febrile scene states that at least one protester called Mr. Rees-Mogg a ‘Tory c**t’, and the vocal students continue their dissent even as the getaway vehicle drives off. Some bang on the windows, others stand in the road

You can watch the footage in this 50-second clip below, which was posted shortly after the event:

🚨 Students from Cardiff University have chased Jacob Rees-Mogg from the building after he made a speech there.



One can be heard shouting, ‘Tory c**t’

pic.twitter.com/BBAupyCrR1 — Emily Price (@EPriceJourno) April 27, 2024

Jacob Rees-Mogg says protests were ‘peaceful, if not noisy’

Cardiff University officials have vowed to investigate the incident. Jacob Rees-Mogg has since responded, stating that the dispute was ‘legitimate and peaceful, if not noisy’. However, the protest has been met with condemnation from elsewhere.

Free speech enthusiasts Richard Tice and Nigel Farage have both condemned the students’ actions, with the former branding the scenes as ‘truly disgusting’, and the latter slamming ‘left-wing academics’ for allowing it to happen.

Politicians rush to condemn campus protest at Cardiff University

Labour MPs have also criticised protesters. Jo Stevens chastised the group for fostering a culture of ‘intimidation’.

“Concerned by the footage from Cardiff. I disagree with him on almost everything, but we cannot accept a culture of intimidation in our politics. The right to lawful protest is sacrosanct, but harassment and intimidation is unacceptable.” | Jo Stevens