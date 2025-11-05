Tommy Robinson thanked Elon Musk for covering his legal fees in his recent terror offence trial, which he claimed amounted to “nearly £100,000.”

On Tuesday, Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was found not guilty of a terror offence after refusing to hand over his phone’s PIN to police last year.

The far-right agitator had been stopped by officers in July 2024 while driving a silver Bentley.

The 42-year-old was charged under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 after police became suspicious over his “vague replies” about his travel plans.

Before the trial began, Robinson had claimed his number one fan Elon Musk was covering his legal costs.

Following the ruling, Robinson thanked the Tesla CEO, saying: “If it wasn’t for Elon Musk … why did it take an American businessman to fight for our justice here, and our fight against terrorism charges for journalists?”

On Tuesday, the convicted hooligan claimed his legal fees had come to “almost £100,000.”

Musk himself has neither confirmed nor denied that he paid the legal fees, but he has been open in his admiration of Robinson.

Robinson and his like have been quick to spout nonsense about supposed two-tier policing over the last year or so, but if getting a US billionaire to cover your substantial legal fees isn’t the definition of a two-tier system, then we don’t know what is.

It is also further evidence of Musk’s desire to interfere in British politics.

Speaking to Politico, Max Wilkinson, home affairs spokesperson for the opposition Liberal Democrat party, said: “Whatever today’s result in court, the news that Elon Musk is yet again interfering in the British system to work with the far right will send a shiver down the spines of tens of millions of decent British people.”