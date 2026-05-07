If you were to think of a few words to describe Melania Trump, ‘funny’ and ‘laughter’ probably wouldn’t make the list.

But the first lady managed to spark laughter during a recent speech, not with a joke and anecdote, but because of one particular word she used to describe her husband Donald.

Melania was speaking at a White House event honouring military mothers when she started praising the president, describing him as the “strong commander-in-chief.”

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Whilst the very idea of Trump being “strong” might get a giggle or smirk from many of you, it wasn’t actually this line that got the crowd laughing.

No, it was when she started talking about her husband’s “empathy.”

Melania told those in attendance that Trump’s “empathy transcends the role and shape of a caring leader, who constantly remembers each and every American soldier is someone’s child.”

But as she was speaking, laughter grew through the audience, seemingly at her claim that Trump has any sort of ability to understand and relate to people other than himself.

Melania and Donald themselves started chuckling on stage, with the first lady seemingly unsure what it was she’d said that was so funny.

It’s that or she had the self-awareness to know what nonsense she’d just spoken.

MELANIA: Most know my husband as the strong commander in chief, but his empathy transcends the role–



CROWD: *laughs* pic.twitter.com/S36OT51Q5q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2026

A clip of the moment has gone viral online, with some labelling it “painfully humiliating” and “brutal”, whilst others questioning if either Melania or her husband know what the word ’empathy’ actually means.

OMG. The crowd at the White House burst out laughing when Melania mentioned Trump’s “empathy.” Even Melania laughed.



Painfully humiliating for the dear leader. pic.twitter.com/hxI8OPa6mQ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 6, 2026

Melania calls Trump a strong commander in chief and says, “His empathy transcends the role,” and the crowd laughs at them. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/TOIobePc9n — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) May 6, 2026

Trump is the first guy to laugh at the concept of him having empathy https://t.co/DhDfyPVEKt — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) May 6, 2026

Does she know what empathy means? https://t.co/6cWdM8qmBT — Rosalind Garcia (@GarciaRosalind) May 6, 2026

imagine being so morally bankrupt your own wife bursts out laughing at the thought of you having empathy https://t.co/RnTcGoUjAH — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) May 6, 2026