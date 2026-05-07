Nigel Farage’s income since becoming an MP in 2024 has reached £2,000,000 on top of his parliamentary salary, according to new analysis of the register of MPs.

Analysis from investigations website DeSmog has found that Farage has registered more than £2m in financial interests since being elected as MP for Clacton at the last general election.

The main earner for Farage is GB News, who have paid him £700,000 since July 2024. The Guardian reports that in the last week alone, the Reform leader registered another £40,662 from the broadcaster.

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Of course, this £2m figure doesn’t include the £5m Farage was gifted by crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne in 2024, just weeks before the politician announced he would be standing as an MP.

An anti-elite insurgent championing the downtrodden, you say?



Moneybags Farage is the head of an exploitative new Hard Right elite, Reform UK his get-rich-quick scam trading as a political party.https://t.co/hNFrSrozjw — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) May 7, 2026

Farage didn’t declare this £5m, which he claims was handed to him by Harborne so he could fund his own private security.

The Electoral Commission is looking into a complaint from the Conservative Party about the sum.

Parliamentary rules state that any benefits within 12 months before taking office should be declared, depending on whether they are for political or personal purposes. The rules make clear that if there “is any doubt, the benefit should be registered.”

Farage has maintained that he did not need to declare the money because it was “purely private” and “wasn’t political in any sense at all”.

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Aside from the issue of Farage not declaring the money, there are questions about the timing of the gift and whether it influenced Farage’s U-turn decision to run as an MP in the 2024 election.

Some are also wondering if the gift from Harborne ended up influencing Farage and Reform’s subsequent pro-crypto stance and investments.

And there are also concerns over whether a billionaire in Thailand giving Farage and Reform a total of £17m amounts to interference in British democracy.

Farage and Reform don’t seem keen to answer any of these questions though…