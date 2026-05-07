Ever since Donald Trump first became president in 2016, the Republican Party has evolved from a once-serious political organisation into what is effectively a cult.

Almost every single person in the Republican Party now worships the cult of Trump and MAGA, and if you didn’t believe this before, you might after seeing this poll.

Trump is many things, but the overweight, junk-food loving, Coke-swilling, senile 79-year-old who ignores the advice of doctors is not fit or athletic.

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Despite this, a new poll from YouGov has found that 39 per cent of Republicans reckon Trump could beat them in a fight. Hilariously, this is more than the number who think they could beat Trump in a fight (33 per cent).

New poll — More Republicans think Donald Trump (79) could beat them in a fight, than the inverse.



39% think Trump would beat them

33% think they would beat him pic.twitter.com/JrZmQZyFLJ — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) May 6, 2026

By contrast, three quarters of Democrats said they could beat Trump in a fight, with just five per cent thinking Trump would come out on top.

Overall, two-thirds of the 2,609 Americans asked said they would beat Trump. Just 10 per cent said the inverse.

The poll was carried out after the president asked a boy if he thought he could “take me in a fight” during a bizarre exchange in the Oval Office.

Reacting to the poll on social media, many couldn’t hide their amusement at the results.

This is the funniest poll I've ever seen. Republicans are so deep in the cult that they genuinely don't see Trump as an obese, ailing old man who can't walk in a straight line



I cannot stop laughing https://t.co/wG9MrbCERu — Ramit Sethi (@ramit) May 7, 2026

Whoever came up with this survey question deserves a pulitzer https://t.co/k5dLlUwSvg — Ed Elson (@edels0n) May 7, 2026

I found it, the best poll of all time https://t.co/Uyjs6s4Vpp — Generic Dem Fan 🦅🇺🇸 (@RationalWins) May 6, 2026

He’s 79, can’t walk a straight line and falls asleep in meetings. Republicans still think he’d knuckle them into the dirt lmao https://t.co/mNeT2S5Yb4 — Luke Thomas Gets Political (LTGP) (@LTGetsPolitical) May 6, 2026