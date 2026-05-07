Ever since Donald Trump first became president in 2016, the Republican Party has evolved from a once-serious political organisation into what is effectively a cult.
Almost every single person in the Republican Party now worships the cult of Trump and MAGA, and if you didn’t believe this before, you might after seeing this poll.
Trump is many things, but the overweight, junk-food loving, Coke-swilling, senile 79-year-old who ignores the advice of doctors is not fit or athletic.
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Despite this, a new poll from YouGov has found that 39 per cent of Republicans reckon Trump could beat them in a fight. Hilariously, this is more than the number who think they could beat Trump in a fight (33 per cent).
By contrast, three quarters of Democrats said they could beat Trump in a fight, with just five per cent thinking Trump would come out on top.
Overall, two-thirds of the 2,609 Americans asked said they would beat Trump. Just 10 per cent said the inverse.
The poll was carried out after the president asked a boy if he thought he could “take me in a fight” during a bizarre exchange in the Oval Office.
Reacting to the poll on social media, many couldn’t hide their amusement at the results.