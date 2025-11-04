Tommy Robinson has been found not guilty of a terror offence after refusing to hand over his phone’s PIN to police last year.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was stopped by officers in July 2024 while driving a silver Bentley.

The 42-year-old was charged under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 after police became suspicious over his “vague replies” about his travel plans.

He was driving the vehicle to Benidorm for a few days with £13,000 and 1,900 Euros in cash on him, the court heard during the trial.

Under Schedule 7, officers are allowed to stop people passing through UK ports ‘to determine whether they may be involved or concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism’.

The far-right activist told officers he could not hand over his phone as it had ‘journalistic material’ on it.

“Not a chance bruv… you look like c*** so you ain’t having it,” he told officers after they asked for access to the phone.

If he was found guilty, Robinson would have faced jail time and a fine of £2,500.

