Tommy Robinson has told a court that he refused to unlock his phone for the police during a stop in order to protect “journalist material” on it, the BBC has reported.

The far-right activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was appearing in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday (13 October) after being charged under the Terrorism Act.

The charge came after allegedly refusing to comply with counter-terrorism powers in Folkestone in July 2024.

Robinson failed to hand over the pin code to his phone, which is a legal obligation under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act.

The former BNP member pleaded not guilty, although if found guilty the charge carries a potential jail sentence of up to three months and/or a fine of £2,500.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, speaks to supporters as he leaves at the end of day one of his two-day trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 13, 2025 in London, England (Getty)

His trial is expected to last two days.

PC Mitchell Thorogood, a counter-terrorism officer, told the court he was policing vehicles at the Channel Tunnel entrance that were on their way to France.

He told the court he had seen a silver Bentley with a loan driver and noticed it as “an unusual car to come through”.

PC Thorogood confirmed that Robinson was the driver.

He asked Robinson where he was going and was unsatisfied with his response.

“He was travelling a far distance with a vehicle that wasn’t his,” PC Thorogood said.

Robinson said he was travelling to Benidorm, but had not yet bought a ticket in advance.

The officer told the court he then detained Robinson under the Terrorism Act and then said the right-wing activist started filming him before officers took his phone away.

“He refused to provide the Pin number, saying there was journalist material in his phone,” PC Thorogood added.