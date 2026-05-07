Zack Polanski has dismissed suggestions he is similar to Nigel Farage, calling comparisons between him and the Reform leader “unfair.”

On Wednesday, the Green Party leader appeared on Robert Peston’s ITV show, when he was asked about trust in British politics and politicians.

Peston told Polanski: “I would imagine you are somebody who believes it’s really important to restore trust in politics and politicians.”

In response, Polanski agreed, saying it was “incredibly important.”

Shortly earlier in the show, a member of the panel had suggested Polanski wasn’t too dissimilar to Reform’s Farage.

Whilst the pair are both leaders of populist parties, it’s safe to say the similarities end there, and Polanski was having none of it.

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“I think those comparisons are deeply unfair,” he said, before pointing to Farage’s £5m gift from a Thailand-based crypto billionaire.

Polanski went on to acknowledge that he had “made mistakes,” but that this was not comparable to Farage’s actions.

“I think the comparison is probably a little bit unfair,” he said.

Returning to the issue of trust in politics, Polanski added: “More generally, I do think it’s important that all of us in public life make sure that we act with integrity, we’re honest and we’re held accountable.”

“I realise I’ve made mistakes…but the comparison is a little bit unfair”



Green Party Leader @ZackPolanski says it is important that everyone in public life is ‘held accountable’ but says comparisons made between him and @Nigel_Farage are ‘unfair’#Peston pic.twitter.com/1tlBzxLkAR — Peston (@itvpeston) May 6, 2026

This is the second time this week that Polanski has fronted up to mistakes he’s made.

On Wednesday, he also admitted he had made an error in having previously said he was a spokesperson for the British Red Cross.

This comes the week after he apologised for sharing a post on X criticising the conduct of police officers apprehending the suspect in the Golders Green stabbing.