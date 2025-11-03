There have been calls for Elon Musk to be investigated by British police for incitement of violence after his latest nonsense claims about the UK.
Over the last few days, the Tesla CEO has turned his attention back to affairs in Britain, pretending that he knows anything about the state of our country.
This has has included him comparing the UK to JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings novels, as a way of trying to show how the country is under threat from illegal immigration.
READ NEXT: Elon Musk’s latest tweets prove it’s time for the UK government to take action against him
In a post on X last week, Musk said said far-right racists like Tommy Robinson were “the hard men of Gondor” protecting the “gentlefolk of the English shires.”
He said violent crime would “happen to all of England if the tide of illegal immigration is not turned,” before calling on “the English to ally with the hard men like Tommy Robinson and fight for their survival or they shall surely all die.”
He then doubled down on this analogy during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, and somehow managed to spout even more bile about the UK.
Musk said people in small towns in the UK and Ireland were “like hobbits in the Shire,” who have been able to enjoy their lives because “hard men have protected them from the dangers of the world.”
He then claimed that one day “1,000 people show up in your village of 500 and start raping the kids,” and said this has “happened god knows how many times in Britain.”
The disgraceful comments have been condemned online, with some calling for the Metropolitan Police to launch an investigation into Musk for incitement of violence.
As we wrote last week, there is no doubt it is now time for serious action to be taken against the billionaire because of the threat he poses to our national security.