There have been calls for Elon Musk to be investigated by British police for incitement of violence after his latest nonsense claims about the UK.

Over the last few days, the Tesla CEO has turned his attention back to affairs in Britain, pretending that he knows anything about the state of our country.

This has has included him comparing the UK to JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings novels, as a way of trying to show how the country is under threat from illegal immigration.

In a post on X last week, Musk said said far-right racists like Tommy Robinson were “the hard men of Gondor” protecting the “gentlefolk of the English shires.”

He said violent crime would “happen to all of England if the tide of illegal immigration is not turned,” before calling on “the English to ally with the hard men like Tommy Robinson and fight for their survival or they shall surely all die.”

He then doubled down on this analogy during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, and somehow managed to spout even more bile about the UK.

Musk said people in small towns in the UK and Ireland were “like hobbits in the Shire,” who have been able to enjoy their lives because “hard men have protected them from the dangers of the world.”

He then claimed that one day “1,000 people show up in your village of 500 and start raping the kids,” and said this has “happened god knows how many times in Britain.”

Elon Musk, "These lovely small towns in England, Scotland and Ireland, they've been living their lives quietly. They're like hobbits"



"In fact JR Tolkien based the hobbits on people he knew in small town England. They're lovely people who liked to, you know, smoke their pipe.… pic.twitter.com/hVHGkFpioN — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 2, 2025

The disgraceful comments have been condemned online, with some calling for the Metropolitan Police to launch an investigation into Musk for incitement of violence.

Musk is seriously deluded and a serial liar.



He is not welcome in the UK.



The @metpoliceuk need to investigate @elonmusk for incitement of violence.



RT if you agree! pic.twitter.com/Wb1TpbirW0 — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) November 2, 2025

The rancid right-wing politics of Elon Musk inciting violence, hatred & civil war in the UK. All while the UK Government & public institutions sit & do nothing to stop him. Musk is an active threat to the UK & democracy. https://t.co/kcT4ns7KOu — Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) November 2, 2025

I actually live in a small English village. It’s total codswallop what @elonmusk is saying.



We’re not “hobbits under siege” we’re ordinary people – how rude to patronise us like this.



It’s fear-mongering dressed up as folklore.



pic.twitter.com/okDyrKqSD0 — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) November 2, 2025

Utter BS here from Elon Musk about immigrants turning up and 'raping the kids'.



But also about needing 'hard men' presumably Americans to protect us.



Far more British people died in WW1 and in WW2 than Americans. pic.twitter.com/ueurlsLxwT — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) November 2, 2025

As we wrote last week, there is no doubt it is now time for serious action to be taken against the billionaire because of the threat he poses to our national security.