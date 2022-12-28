Tory MPs in Red Wall seats have expressed concern over their chances of retaining their seats at the next election.

Tory backbencher Jonathan Gullis has told the Financial Times that his party’s future, particularly among the Red Wall seats they won in the 2019 election, was far from certain.

Gullis has become a well-known member of the 2019 crop of MPs that were propelled to parliament thanks to his outrageous comments on immigration and bizarre attacks on the Church of England.

He recently revealed the name of a hotel where asylum seekers will be housed live on TV just 48 hours after a firebomb attack on an immigration centre.

Gullis also said deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda is what people wanted when they voted Brexit.

But in a twist of fate, the MP for Stoke-on-Trent North says he’s less than confident that he’ll still have a job as an MP come 2025, and he’s not alone.

According to the FT, some of his Red Wall colleagues fear “we won’t hold any of the seats we won at the last election”.

Needless to say, sympathy was in short supply from people on Twitter.

Here’s a pick of the response:

Baffling. What could have caused this? https://t.co/l6hbk3fP1U — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) December 28, 2022

“Oh look. It’s the consequences of my own actions” https://t.co/HOZfWjhjyR — Kris Mitchell (He/Him) (@KrisBMitchell) December 28, 2022

A lovely late Christmas present. https://t.co/zOLp41OO64 — Helen (@wellingtonboot) December 28, 2022

