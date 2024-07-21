A French MP has gone viral after making a rock-paper-scissors gesture to avoid shaking the hand of the newly appointed National Rally MP Flavien Termet.

In footage livestreamed to Facebook by the National Assembly, the left-wing French MP Francois Piquemal, of La France Insoumise, can be seen making the playful hand gesture to avoid shaking hands with Termet.

“In the ballot boxes like rock paper scissors, in the end it is the NFP which wins,” wrote Piquemal on X, referring to the results of the left-wing coalition New Popular Front (NFP) in the second round of the recent elections.

Le député François Piquemal (LFI-NFP) fait un chifoumi pour éviter de serrer la main au député RN Flavien Termet pic.twitter.com/vmQWERzHRR — BFMTV (@BFMTV) July 18, 2024

Other parliamentarians from left-wing parties refused to shake hands with Termet, according to news reports.

Here’s footage of glorious scenes in full:

Newly elected members of the French parliament refusing to shake hands with the far right is extremely satisfying. A particular shout out to the rock paper scissors gag. pic.twitter.com/shyBc1cx75 — Brendan May (@bmay) July 21, 2024

