Tom Tugendhat found himself on the defensive as he launched his bid to become the next leader of the Conservative Party.

The MP for Tonbridge and Malling, who had previously backed Liz Truss in her failed leadership campaign, was forced to justify his support for the former Prime Minister during a press conference held earlier today.

People want their leaders to be straight with them.



No games. No gimmicks.



“I firmly believe that Liz Truss had the right ideas and the right vision for our country,” Tugendhat asserted, despite the recent turmoil and economic instability that plagued her brief tenure as Prime Minister. “We must not forget that she was dealt a difficult hand, and her intentions were always in the best interest of the British people.”

Tugendhat’s defense of Truss comes at a critical time for the Conservative Party, which is still reeling from the fallout of her short-lived premiership. Many within the party are calling for a fresh start and a new direction, with some even suggesting that the Tories should distance themselves from the Truss era.

However, Tugendhat remains undeterred, insisting that Truss’s ideas and vision are still relevant and necessary for the party’s future success. “We must not throw the baby out with the bathwater,” he stated. “Liz Truss brought a fresh perspective to the table, and we would be foolish to dismiss her ideas outright.”

On Good Morning Britain, Tugendhat faced a tough line of questioning from ITV’s Ranvir Singh, who grilled him about his support for Truss. “You did back Truss, who trashed the economy. It was a dreadful moment for our country’s reputation around the world and you came out and backed her, that’s fundamental in terms of your judgment,” Singh said.

As the race for the next Conservative leader heats up, Tugendhat’s defense of Truss is sure to raise eyebrows among party members and the public alike. It remains to be seen whether his support for the former Prime Minister will help or hinder his chances of securing the top job.

