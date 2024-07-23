JD Vance is proving to be a more hateful figure than Donald Trump in resurfaced interviews that have cropped up since it was announced that he would be the Republican nominee’s running mate.

A clip of Vance taking aim at women who haven’t given birth has been doing the rounds on social media in which he claims they are “miserable at their own lives” and have “no direct stake” in America.

Kamala Harris, who is on track to become the Democratic nominee at the next election, is a stepmother to two children, Ella and Cole, with her husband Doug Emhoff.

Her situation is not unlike that of the first US president, George Washington, who also helped raise his wife’s children from her first marriage.

JD Vance says women who haven’t given birth like Kamala Harris are “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives,” and have “no direct stake” in America. pic.twitter.com/3DJY3pQTGe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2024

Vance also took aim at Harris during his solo campaign debut at his former high school in Middleton, Ohio.

He said: “I was told I was going to debate Kamala Harris and now President Trump’s going to get to debate her,” Mr Vance said to laughs.

“I’m kind of pissed off about that, if I’m being honest with you.”

He also seemed to question Harris’ patriotism, saying that when she gives a speech, “she talks about the history of this country not with appreciation but with condemnation”.

He added: “Not everything’s perfect. It’s never going to be. But you, if you want to lead this country, you should feel grateful for it. You should feel a sense of gratitude. And I never hear that gratitude come through when I listen to Kamala Harris.”

It came shortly after these Diet Mountain Dew comments, which are, to put it mildly, pretty absurd.

Vance: I had a Diet Mountain Dew yesterday and one today. I'm sure they will call that racist. pic.twitter.com/z3ra8Y5F2f — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2024

As Sam Freedman puts it, Vance is one of the most “most immediately repellent people” in politics, with “more red flags than a formula one pile up”.

Well said, that man.

Vance is one of the most immediately repellent people I've ever seen in politics. More red flags than a formula one pile up. — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) July 22, 2024

