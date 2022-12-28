Greta Thunberg has told Andrew Tate he has ‘small d**k energy’ and needs to ‘get a life’ after he tweeted her bragging about his 33 cars that produce “enormous emissions.”

The two have been involved in an exchange after Tate mentioned the high-profile climate activist in a tweet about his extensive collection of cars.

In a tweet mocking both climate change and Greta, Tate wrote: “Hello @GretaThunberg.

“I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start.

“Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

But she had a brutal answer for the high-profile misogynist, replying: “Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at [email protected]”

Her response has racked up more than 150,000 likes, with many praising the young Swede for her savage takedown.

One person said: “Ambulance for Andrew Tate.”

Another commented: “Hello. Yes, police please. I’d like to report the murder of Andrew Tate.”

And a third simply described the tweet as “beautiful.”

Earlier this year, Tate was banned from YouTube, Facebook and Instagram for breaching the platforms’ rules on hate speech.

The 35-year-old has gained notoriety this year because of his inflammatory and misogynistic views on women.

This includes videos where he has said that women should “shut the f**k up, have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee,” that women are men’s “property” and that “18-year-old women are “more attractive than 25-year-olds because they’ve been through less d***.”

He has even gone as far to say that rape victims should “bear responsibility” for their attacks.

But he has since reemerged on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform

