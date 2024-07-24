Kamala Harris has taken a two-point lead over Donald Trump in the polls in an overnight reversal in fortunes for the Democrat Party.

The survey suggests Harris has a fighting chance of overturning Trump’s lead in the swing states ahead of the presidential election on November 5th.

It comes after the vice president used her first rally since taking over the Democratic presidential campaign to attack Trump for his criminal convictions, labelling him a liar, a fraudster and a cheat.

Speaking in Milwaukee, she emphasised her record as a state prosecutor to draw a comparison between herself and Trump.

“I was elected Attorney General of the State of California and I was a corporate prosecutor before that, and in those roles I took on perpetrators of all kinds,” she said.

“Predators who abused women, fraudster who ripped off consumers, and cheaters who broke the rules for their gain.

“So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type.”

Research by Ipsos and Reuters published on Tuesday shows Harris leads Trump by two points nationally, by 44 per cent of the vote to 42 per cent.

A previous poll by the same firm previously found that Trump led Joe Biden by two points.

Harris is making the most of her professional past as a former district attorney and California attorney general, seeking to draw a contrast with Mr Trump, who is the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes.

“She’s prepared to meet this moment because she was professionally trained to prosecute a criminal, and unfortunately that’s who the Republicans have put forward,” said senator Laphonza Butler.

