Liz Truss has warned Kamala Harris that she faces a humbling defeat at the hands of Donald Trump as she dished out election advice on Fox News.

The ex-PM, who was kicked out of the House of Commons when she lost her seat as the MP for South West Norfolk at the election, gave her verdict on the “crazy situation” in America as she did the media rounds on the back of the Republican conference.

Truss is the shortest-serving PM in British history having being forced out of Downing Street after just 49 days in 2022, but that hasn’t stopped her giving her two penneth on election success.

Liz Truss managed to lose a safe seat with a 26,195 majority, just saying



Liz Truss goes on Fox News to dish out advice on winning elections https://t.co/eBXigvmir0 — Louis 🇬🇧 〓〓 🇺🇦 💙 MVTFWD (@LouisHenwood) July 24, 2024

Laying into the presumptive Democrat nominee, she said: “There have been some brilliant American women in politics, but I don’t think Kamala Harris is one of them”.

“She was given the specific job of sorting out immigration on the southern border. It is now at crisis point. She has not delivered as Vice President and she’s gotten the job now, because of the crazy situation with President Biden retiring at the last minute even though everybody in America knew that he was not up to the job.

“I think we are going to see a situation similar to what we saw in the UK. I think there will be a landslide against the incumbent party because they have not delivered for the American people.”

Truss failed to mention the economic chaos she unleashed on ordinary families as she was asked why the Tories had lost so badly.

“The fact is in the UK, the Conservatives got thrown out because immigration was too high, taxes were too high,” she said. “The economy wasn’t growing, people were paying very high costs for everything from food to petrol. And that’s exactly what I see here in America.”

Asked how her interactions with Mr Biden were when she was PM, Ms Truss said: “Well, he certainly was quite long winded in the anecdotes he told when I met him, but he has clearly deteriorated significantly since then.

“And what is appalling is this has been covered up by the Democratic Party, has been covered up by the media.”

