Lee Anderson has commended the police officer who was filmed kicking and stamping on a man’s head at Manchester Airport, saying he deserves a meddle for what he did.

The controversial Reform UK MP spoke out after a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer was suspended for violently attacking a man who was lying face down on the floor, with a woman kneeling beside him.

Video shared widely on social media also appeared to show the officer strike a second man.

Police said three of their officers had been assaulted, including a female Police Constable who suffered a broken nose, and four men were arrested.

ochdale Labour MP Paul Waugh said “it is clear they (the family) are deeply traumatised by what happened”.

The family, who are his constituents, have two priorities, he said, the health and wellbeing of those involved including their mother, and the need for justice to be done.

Waugh said: “This is a hardworking Rochdale family, some of whose members are police officers themselves and are therefore particularly shocked at what they have witnessed.”

He went on: “The family also want me to make it crystal clear that they have no political agenda, do not condone political violence and do not want to take part in any protests.

“They wanted me to appeal for calm and I hope that appeal is heeded.”

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson took a different tack in addressing the claims, saying the officer involved in the altercation “deserves a medal”.

Watch his comments in full below:

Knowing absolutely none of the facts, Lee Anderson MP reckons that policeman who drop-kicked a man's head at Manchester Airport yesterday deserves a medal. Because his constituents are apparently "fed up with seeing police dancing around rainbows and being nice to people". ~AA pic.twitter.com/ErpZUXKnkz — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) July 25, 2024

Related: UK’s shortest-serving PM who lost 26k majority dishes advice on winning elections to Fox News