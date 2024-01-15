In a recent interview with GB News, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has robustly defended himself against critics who argue that his considerable wealth places him out of touch with the economic struggles faced by the average citizen.

Sunak, along with his wife Akshata Murty, boasts an estimated net worth of £529 million, making him one of the wealthiest individuals to ever hold the position of Prime Minister at Downing Street.

Critics and political opponents have contended that Sunak’s affluence hampers his ability to comprehend the financial challenges confronting households, particularly in the wake of months marked by high inflation and mounting cost-of-living pressures. However, Sunak refuted such claims during the GB News interview.

Responding to a question about whether his wealth might hinder his understanding of the concerns of ordinary voters, Sunak emphasized that such accusations were not leveled at him during the pandemic when he served as Chancellor.

He highlighted his role in introducing the furlough scheme, asserting that people judged him based on his character and actions.

The Prime Minister has an estimated net worth of £529 million with his wife Akshata Murty (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sunak, whose family immigrated to the UK with limited resources, recounted the hard work of his parents in providing a better life for him and his siblings. He underscored his own efforts in achieving success, stating, “I worked really hard for everything that I’ve got.” Sunak defended the values he believes in, expressing his belief that individuals should be judged on their merits rather than succumbing to political smear tactics.

Addressing potential critics, Sunak stated, “If people want to use that as a political smear or attack, I actually think it speaks volumes about their lack of ambition for our country than it does about me and my background.”

The interview comes as the political atmosphere intensifies in anticipation of the upcoming election campaign. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer recently claimed that Sunak doesn’t “get what a cost-of-living crisis feels like” and doesn’t “get Britain.”

The Prime Minister has also faced scrutiny for his purportedly lavish private swimming pool and the frequent use of helicopters for short-distance journeys.

You may also like: Shapps insists Sunak can turn round Tory fortunes despite dire poll warnings