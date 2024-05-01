Food and plant imports from Europe ae being waved through customs even if they have the incorrect paperwork, according to ITV reports.

New post-Brexit border checks came into effect on Tuesday (30/4) despite concerns they will lead to disruption and higher food prices.

Food suppliers have warned that the checks, known as the Border Target Operating Model (BTOM), will “increase food prices and reduce consumer choice” and impose “impractical” requirements on businesses.

Under the new scheme, animal and plant products from the EU deemed “medium-risk” or higher will face physical, documentary and identity checks at the Port of Dover and the Eurotunnel.

Importers will also need to pay up to £145 to bring such products into the country, with the fee intended to cover the cost of operating the border control posts introduced after Brexit.

But according to ITV reports, many shipments are being waved through customs even if they have incorrect paperwork.

Posting on X, Brian Cox said: “They’ve given up now.

“It seems to me that the Conservative Party’s strategy is to bury their heads in the sand until after the election, at which point they will blame the in-coming Labour government for the (escalating) consequences of Brexit and claim that it would have been fine if only we had a Conservative government.”

