A petition to reinstate Sangita Myska to her Position at LBC has hit more than 20,000 signatures, with several people suggesting she was suspended for calling out Israel during a hard-hitting interview with Avi Hyman.

Sangita hasn’t been on her usual radio slot on Saturday and Sunday afternoons since that interview, and looking at LBC’s schedule online, she doesn’t appear to be booked for next weekend either.

She is yet to comment on what has happened publicly, with a cryptic five-word post fuelling concerns over her ‘disappearance’.

When was Sangita Myska last on air?

Sangita Myska has been off air since a heated interview with an Israeli government spokesperson on 15th April about Iran’s recent drone and missile strikes on Israel.

A video of the interview shows Avi Hyman shaking his head as Myska puts to him the Iranian case that the attack was in retaliation to an earlier Israeli airstrike on a consulate building in Syria, describing it as an “outrageous framing of the reality”.

The Israeli government maintains that the building was not a consulate, claiming it was a military building used by Iran’s Quds Force. However, the attack has nonetheless been condemned by the United Nations and several of its members.

What has happened since?

Since the interview was broadcast, Sangita Myska hasn’t been on her usual radio slot on 1-4pm on Saturday and Sunday, and she doesn’t appear to be booked for next weekend either.

Myska is yet to comment on what has happened publicly.

Responding to a post on X from 24 April in which a fan wrote, “Hope your OK Sangita – you’re missed,” the journalist replied: “Miss you all too x”.

The former BBC presenter’s most recent Instagram post was shared four days ago, but recent updates on the platform are focused on her personal life, and commenting under her posts have been limited.

An online petition started on 22 April calling for Myska to be “reinstated” by LBC has now been signed by more than 20,000 people.

