Concern about Europe has dropped to its lowest level since September 2012 after having been one of the country’s biggest issues just a few years prior.

According to the April 2024 Ipsos Issues Index, the economy is seen as the most important issue facing Britain, with concern about the NHS in second place.

Inflation remains the third-biggest issue for the country, mentioned by 27 per cent of Britons. Concern remains at a similar level to that recorded in March.

Concern about immigration similarly remains unchanged since last month.

Housing remains the fifth-biggest issue, mentioned by 18 per cent, seeing an increase of four points since last month. For 18-34 year olds it is mentioned by 23 per cent, putting it in their top three after inflation (39 per cent) and the economy (32 per cent).

Elsewhere in the ranking, mentions of Europe/Brexit have fallen four points to just 3 per cent. This is the lowest level of concern recorded since September 2012.

Gideon Skinner, Head of Politics Research at Ipsos said: “Our new Issues Index shows that although the proportion citing the NHS as an important issue fell by six points in April, it remains a key concern, and is second among Britons overall. The economy and public services are likely to remain at the forefront of voters’ minds over the coming months, suggesting that they will be critical factors as we approach the election.

The NHS was important in 2019 as well, but in other ways the next election is shaping up to be quite different. Despite recent falls, inflation is still a bigger public worry than 5 years ago, especially for young people, while immigration is a concern for Conservatives and older people. But Brexit, which was one of the defining factors in Boris Johnson’s victory in 2019, is now at its lowest point on the public’s agenda for over 10 years.”

