Launched in 2008, Raconteur is an online business magazine which focuses on new ways of doing business and new approaches to leadership. Their Raconteur 50 list shines a spotlight on CEOs from all industries who are innovating and making a difference to the way business is done.

Speaking of Elaine Kerr, the Raconteur 50 said:

Acclaim for DPD CEO Elaine Kerr

“Kerr has been instrumental in growing DPD’s customer base to include many of Britain’s most prestigious brands, with the company now delivering around 400 million packages a year. Under her leadership, the DPD team has grown to over 20,000 people across 89 locations in the UK and is now working towards becoming the UK’s most sustainable delivery firm.”

Elaine Kerr has been with DPD UK for nearly three decades, joining as a sales executive in the North West and working her way up to the senior management team in 2008 as the Director of Sales CRM.

Previous Awards for DPD CEO

In previous years, namely 2022, Elaine won the coveted ‘UK Leading Logistics Firm Executive of the Year 2022’ by CEO Today Magazine. The DPD CEO was then also recognised ‘Outstanding Leadership for The UK’s Leading Logistics Firm’ with CEO Today in 2023. She has seen DPD continually improve their parcel service shipment operations.

About DPD

DPD are the leading parcel delivery company across the UK and Europe, acclaimed recently by MSE (Money Saving Experts) as the UK’s most trusted courier for reliability, customer service team experience, and parcel delivery time. Established in 1970, DPD are the contemporary leading parcel courier firm, offering sustainable and innovative super-fast delivery options (including next day delivery) across the UK and Europe.

DPD are focused on implementing the latest efficient technology into the parcel industry, including the DPD app (a great way to understand when your parcel picked up and the estimated delivery time), and other innovations such as the award-winning mini DPD robots, out-of-home locker collections, and other forms of innovative parcel booking processes and parcel shipping services.

DPD are increasingly using electric vehicles (EVs) to make parcel deliveries to meet their goal of being net zero by 2040; they presently have 3,600 EVs on the road and are on track to have 4,000 by the end of the year.