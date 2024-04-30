Nancy Pelosi has slammed former British prime ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson for their endorsements of Donald Trump’s return to the White House in the upcoming presidential race.

Pelosi, the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, made her remarks during an interview on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

“I don’t know what they’re talking about,” Pelosi stated, visibly exasperated. “It may be in their interest to talk about that.” She dismissed Truss and Johnson’s assertions about the supposed safety of Trump’s presidency, expressing confusion over their claims.

Truss, who succeeded Johnson, had asserted earlier this month that the world was safer under Trump’s leadership, emphasising the need for a “strong America” under the presumptive Republican candidate. Johnson, often likened to Trump himself, had echoed similar sentiments in January, suggesting that Trump’s return to power could be beneficial for the world.

Pelosi, however, remained steadfast in her support for incumbent President Joe Biden’s reelection bid. “I didn’t know they said that, and I’m sorry for that – but safer for what?” Pelosi questioned. “Safer for taxes? Safer for people who dislike people of color and LGBTQ, and women in a rising situation?”

She continued her critique, challenging the notion of safety propagated by Trump’s supporters. “Safer for what, safer for white people, safer for white men? What is it safer for?” Pelosi questioned, highlighting Trump’s history of controversial remarks targeting women, the LGBTQ+ community, and people of color.

Drawing upon her roots in Baltimore, Pelosi invoked the symbolism of the American flag as a representation of democracy and justice for all. “And that flag is our symbol of democracy, with liberty and justice for all – not for tax breaks for the wealthiest people in America or discrimination for people of colour. Liberty and justice for all,” she affirmed.

The animosity between Pelosi and Trump has been well-documented, with the former Speaker famously tearing up a copy of Trump’s State of the Union address during his tenure as president, condemning it as a “manifesto of mistruths.”

