I like Six by Nico and gave the Canary Wharf branch a glowing review. Now, as if reading my mind, they are opening a new location by my old uni and a stone’s throw from our weekend gaff in the Cotswolds. Yes, Six by Nico is coming to Oxford. For the uninitiated, the restaurant group has rotating six-course tasting menus and is a very good value way to try some interesting dishes.

The new Oxford location is at Westgate – formerly a concrete monstrosity of a shopping centre, now a newly glammed up and very on-trend shopping centre. More seriously, it is beautifully done with elegant open architecture and as a result very popular with locals. And Six by Nico have bagged one of the top spots on the roof.

They have also done a blinder with the opening menu – “The Chippie”. This nostalgic chip shop-inspired menu, an old favourite of the Six by Nico brand, offers a creative twist on this classic British meal, and will be running from opening on Monday 20th May to Sunday 30th June.

Since its inception in 2017, the Six by Nico team have developed, refined and evolved “The Chippie” experience. The team is eager to welcome diners to this new Oxford location this May and to immerse them in the nostalgia of the quintessentially British chip shop, which takes inspiration from chef Nico Simeone’s family fish shop in Glasgow.

The menu features re-imagined dishes like Chips & Cheese with parmesan espuma and curry oil and emulsion with crisp potato terrine, Scampi served with brandade, dill emulsion, gribiche, peas and beurre blanc, a modern take on the traditional Fish Supper with scrabster coley, pickled mussels, confit fennel, samphire and beer emulsion. The menu even features a traditional Steak Pie, of 24-hour Beef Shin and Burnt Onion Ketchup, and mushroom duxelles and Smoked Sausage with a trio of pork, apple, crispy crackling, salt baked celeriac and choucroute.

For dessert, guests can indulge in a whimsical Deep Fried Mars Bar, complemented by chocolate pave and Irn Bru sorbet, ensuring to satisfy your sweet tooth. The six-course tasting menu is set at £50 per person, with the option to add the wine pairing experience for an additional £39 per person, consisting of carefully selected wines to enhance the dining experience. Additionally, guests can opt to add additional snacks and aperitifs. As usual, a vegetarian menu available alongside, and dietaries can be catered for.

Nico Simeone, founder and chef of Six by Nico, commented on the excitement of bringing this experience to Oxford: “The Chippie was created having been inspired by my family traditions, growing up around my grandparents’ chip shop. The ultimate aim of the menu is to bring a sense of fun to the culinary world and a sense of Nostalgia. We are thrilled to showcase a six-course menu that has been refined and developed over the past seven years, to showcase the best of our creativity. After announcing, we have felt such a warm welcome here in Oxford and cannot wait to finally open our doors at Westgate.”

Opening on Monday 20th May, diners eager to experience “The Chippie” at Six by Nico Oxford, located on the rooftop terrace of Westgate, can book now here. I will be there with the family that’s for sure.

Six by Nico Oxford, Westgate Oxford, Queen Street, Oxford, OX1 1PB

Booking open now at https://www.sixbynico.co.uk/oxford/the-chippie/

Opening times: Monday: 16:30 – 23:45; Tuesday: CLOSED; Wednesday – Thursday: 16:30 – 23:45; Friday – Sunday: 12:00 – 23:45

