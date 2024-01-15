Tributes have poured in following the tragic passing of Kate Garroway’s husband, Derek Draper.

The former New Labour man passed away after suffering from a long illness and required constant care towards the end of his life.

Garraway has been hailed for shining light on the “selfless care” many family members give to their loved ones across the UK and the “very real challenges” they face.

But she appears to have riled certain members of the right-wing press, with Katie Hopkins leading the charge on social media with this rancid rant.

Her cheap comments provoked a vicious backlash. Political commentator Tan Smith said: “I’ve seen a lot of grim stuff on here, but seeing hateful psychopath Katie Hopkins, recording herself laughing whilst mocking Kate Garraway regarding the death of her husband, was one of the worst.”

Comedian Dom Joly added: “She is a pure sociopath- zero empathy, total grifter.”

Another social media user replied to her, writing: “Weaponising someone’s tragic death for your grift. Stay classy” to which Hopkins replied: “Literally what Garraway has been doing for two years.”

