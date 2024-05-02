A crushing new YouGov poll has put support for the Conservatives at record-low levels, suggesting a Labour landslide could be on the cards at the next election.

The Tories have slipped to below 20 per cent of the vote for the first time since the disastrous Liz Truss administration, which went up in flames just 49 days after the prime minister’s mini-budget almost crashed the economy.

A promised ‘Rishi bounce’ has proved short-lived, with the PM becoming increasingly exasperated with his team due to a raft of policy announcements failing to shift the dial in the polls.

Writing in the i, Hugo Gye says the PM is in danger of a coup at any time – and is frustrated with advisers and rumoured to be considering a summer election.

A source said the prime minister’s attitude towards his aides had become: “You said this would work, why isn’t it working?”

The latest YouGov poll puts Labour support at 44 per cent, with Richard Tice’s Reform UK making headway at 15 per cent.

The Lib Dems drop one point to ten per cent, while the Greens are on eight per cent and the SNP drop to two per cent.

Westminster Voting Intention:



LAB: 44% (-1)

CON: 18% (-2)

REF: 15% (+2)

LDM: 10% (+1)

GRN: 8% (+1)

SNP: 2% (-1)



Via @YouGov, On 30 April-1 May,

Changes w/ 23-24 April. — British Electoral Politics (@electpoliticsuk) May 2, 2024

