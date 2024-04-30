A hike in the cost of NHS prescriptions in England has been called a “dark day” for patients.

Increasing the cost to almost £10 is a “tax on the working poor”, commentators said as they warned of a rise in patients declining to pick up medicines due to cost.

The prescription charge in England will rise from £9.65 to £9.90 per item from Wednesday.

The 12-month NHS prescription prepayment certificate – which covers all NHS prescriptions for a set price – will increase from £111.60 to £114.50.

Prescriptions are free in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Totally unacceptable”

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) in England said that prescription charges should be scrapped in England.

RPS chairwoman Tase Oputu said: “This is a dark day for patients who will now have to pay nearly £10 for each item on their prescription.

“Amid the cost-of-living crisis, the rise in prescription charges will hit working people on low incomes the hardest.

“The relentless annual increase in the prescription charge is making medicines unaffordable for many.

“This is totally unacceptable.