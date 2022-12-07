Angela Rayner has called on the government to reveal “the truth” over “dodgy lobbying” linked to the award of Covid equipment contracts.

During a blistering Commons address, the deputy Labour leader outlined plans to force the government to release records of a £200 million contract awarded to PPE Medpro, which is linked to Baroness Mone – who has now stepped back “to clear her name”.

She said: “This is a plea for answers, a plea for clarity, a plea for the truth. And the choice that the House makes today is simple too.

“Our demand is clear. End the cover up and begin the clean up.”

Rayner did the media rounds this morning and proceeded to smash them out of the park.

She told BBC Breakfast that this is a “scandal of huge proportions”.

While she had no issue going toe-to-toe with Kay Burley on the matter during a Sky News interview.

