A younger Democrat nomination would help the party win in key swing states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan in the US election, new polling has revealed.

With just months to go until the November date, Democrats at the highest levels are making a critical push for President Joe Biden to rethink his election bid.

Former president Barack Obama has expressed concerns to allies with former speaker Nancy Pelosi privately telling Mr Biden the party could lose the ability to seize control of the House if he does not step away from the 2024 race.

Isolated as he battles a Covid-19 infection at home in Delaware, the president is relying on a few long-time aides as he weighs whether to bow to the mounting pressure to drop out.

PENNSYLVANIA

Younger Democrat 53% (+6)

Donald Trump 47%

.

WISCONSIN

Younger Democrat 54% (+8)

Donald Trump 46%



MICHIGAN

Younger Democrat 55% (+10)

Donald Trump 45%

.

NEVADA

Younger Democrat 54% (+8)

Donald Trump 46%

.

NORTH CAROLINA

Younger Democrat 51% (+2)

Donald Trump 49%

.… — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 18, 2024

A separate poll by the AP-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research has found nearly two-thirds of Democrats say Biden should withdraw from the presidential race and let his party nominate a different candidate.

Overall, seven in 10 Americans think Mr Biden should drop out, with Democrats only slightly less likely than Republicans and independents to say that he should make way for a new nominee.

“I do have genuine concerns about his ability to hold the office,” said Democrat Andrew Holcomb, 27, of Denver. “I think he’s frankly just too old for the job.”

