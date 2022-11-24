The Conservative peer Michelle Mone bagged £29 million in profits originating from a PPE business set up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

PPE Medpro secured a place in a “VIP lane” thanks to the help of Mone, who lobbied ministers to get preferred access.

The firm then secured contracts worth more than £200 million, from which she is believed to have £28.8 million in profits.

Leaked documents seen by the Guardian produced by the bank HSBC show that Mone’s husband, the Isle of Man-based financier Douglas Barrowman, was paid at least £65 million in profits from PPE Medpro, and then distributed the funds through a series of offshore accounts, trusts and companies.

The ultimate recipients of the funds, the documents indicate, include the Isle of Man trust that was set up to benefit Mone, who was Barrowman’s fiancee at the time, and her children.

In October 2020, the documents add, Barrowman transferred to the trust £28.8m originating from PPE Medpro profits.

The revelations have sparked outrage on social media.

Here’s what people had to say:

An absolutely incredible story…https://t.co/vnMeTC2t5H — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 23, 2022

This is bombshell reporting into what must now be a raging national scandal.



For govt buddies to take many millions from the public purse for unusable equipment during a pandemic when people are dying – and then lie about it…



…is sick and unforgivable. https://t.co/agJEXX5mWf — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 23, 2022

How can this be right?



Revealed: Tory peer Michelle Mone secretly received £29m from ‘VIP lane’ PPE firm | Michelle Mone | The Guardian https://t.co/9bbxLBKv7K — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) November 23, 2022

Crony Capitalism



Tory peer Michelle Mone secretly received £29m from ‘VIP lane’ PPE firm which secured contracts worth more than £200m.



Profits were later transferred to a secret offshore trust. HSBC involved.



Need a public inquiry.https://t.co/Mzr3eFO9Mo — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) November 23, 2022

