Democratic politicians hailed US President Joe Biden’s historic decision on Sunday not to seek re-election, praising him for putting his country and his party before himself.
Republicans called on him to resign from office, saying that if he could not run for another term, office, then he is unable to serve as president.
Mr Biden’s announcement came after more than two weeks of Democrats urging him to withdraw from the race.
Nearly three dozen lawmakers had publicly called on him to end his re-election bid. Others had voiced concerns privately about what the ramifications would be for down-ballot Democrats if he remained in the race. When the president heeded those concerns, Democrats called it a selfless move.
“Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.
On social media, people were quick to point to Donald Trump’s age now that Biden has stepped aside.
Trump turned 78 in June and will be an octogenarian in the White House if he wins the contest in November.
How the tables have turned!
