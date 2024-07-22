Democratic politicians hailed US President Joe Biden’s historic decision on Sunday not to seek re-election, praising him for putting his country and his party before himself.

Republicans called on him to resign from office, saying that if he could not run for another term, office, then he is unable to serve as president.

Mr Biden’s announcement came after more than two weeks of Democrats urging him to withdraw from the race.

Nearly three dozen lawmakers had publicly called on him to end his re-election bid. Others had voiced concerns privately about what the ramifications would be for down-ballot Democrats if he remained in the race. When the president heeded those concerns, Democrats called it a selfless move.

“Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. On social media, people were quick to point to Donald Trump’s age now that Biden has stepped aside. Trump turned 78 in June and will be an octogenarian in the White House if he wins the contest in November. How the tables have turned!

Wow, Republicans are running a 78-year-old convicted felon for president. Yikes! — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 21, 2024

Unbelievable that the Republican Party are running the oldest nominee in US history.



It’s irresponsible really — Ellie (@ElunedAnderson) July 21, 2024

The absolute banter outcome now is for the Dems to run on Trump’s age and mental capacity to do the job. — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) July 21, 2024

Republican strategists realising they've deliberately made this election about the cognitive decline of elderly men pic.twitter.com/rEW9zvrpmd — Dr Emma Salisbury (@salisbot) July 21, 2024

At 78, Donald Trump is the oldest nominee for President in American history.



If elected, this sleepy dude will be in charge of the most powerful country in the world. pic.twitter.com/S1iMyFUn7V — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) July 21, 2024

A 78-year-old man who confuses Barack Obama with Joe Biden, called his wife Mercedes rather than Melania, and thanked supporters for coming to a rally in South Dakota (he was in Iowa), is surprisingly still running for office.



Full story: https://t.co/w4dGzO4mBx pic.twitter.com/xEuLZqdt4l — The Shovel (@TheShovel) July 21, 2024

