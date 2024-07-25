Tom Tugendhat has been forced to amend his campaign slogan after realising it spelt out ‘TURD’.

The shadow security minister launched his campaign this week by indicating he would be prepared to leave the European Convention on Human Rights if it was necessary to secure the UK’s borders.

The battle for the future of the Conservative Party officially began on Wednesday night with the opening of nominations in the contest to replace Rishi Sunak following the Tories’ worst general election result.

A long and potentially divisive campaign will eventually produce a winner on November 2.

But Mr Tugendhat, who is viewed as a moderate within the Conservative ranks, insisted there was little to separate him from his rivals on the right on key issues.

Launching his leadership campaign in the Telegraph he denied the party would be split by the contest, because on key issues including the ECHR, gender, taxes, defence and net zero all Tories shared the same “common sense” views.

“We know that if institutions do not serve the British people and make it harder to control our own borders, then we will have to exempt ourselves from them, or leave their jurisdiction.

“We know what a woman is. We all want lower taxes. We all know national security must come before Treasury spreadsheets. We all know that energy security and household bills come first.

“These are common sense Conservative positions. They are non-negotiable for me and, I would hope, for anyone else who puts themselves forward.”

Tugendhat has been forced to quickly amend campaign literature after noticing that the words spelt out TURD.

Together We Can

United The Party

Rebuild Trust

Defeat Labour

It confirms once again that satire is truly dead in UK politics.

