Labour MP Apsana Begum has come forward with shocking allegations of bullying and blackmail by her own party.
Begum claims that Labour whips threatened to withdraw support for her work against domestic abuse if she did not vote against an amendment to scrap the controversial two-child benefit cap.
The two-child benefit cap, introduced by the Conservative government, limits parents’ benefits to their first two children. The SNP brought an amendment to the King’s Speech to scrap the cap, but it was voted down by 363 MPs to 103.
Begum, along with six other Labour MPs, voted for the amendment and subsequently had the whip suspended for six months. In an interview with Sky News, Begum expressed her shock and disappointment at the way she was treated by her party.
“I voted against the two-child benefit cap which has contributed to rising and deepening levels of child poverty and food insecurity for many East End families,” Begum said. “I have now been informed that I have had the whip withdrawn.”
Begum went on to say that she was “shocked and surprised” by the way she has been treated and felt that the operation was disproportionate. She also revealed that the whips “weaponised” her past experience of domestic abuse as part of an “aggressive” whipping operation.
Labour’s decision to suspend the seven MPs has been met with criticism from some quarters. Labour veteran and Mother of the House Dianne Abbott said she was “horrified” MPs had been suspended “when removing the cap is supposed to be party policy”.
The allegations of bullying and blackmail have raised serious questions about the internal workings of the Labour party and the treatment of its MPs. As the fallout continues, it remains to be seen how the party will respond to these shocking revelations.
