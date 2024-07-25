Labour MP Apsana Begum has come forward with shocking allegations of bullying and blackmail by her own party.

Begum claims that Labour whips threatened to withdraw support for her work against domestic abuse if she did not vote against an amendment to scrap the controversial two-child benefit cap.

The two-child benefit cap, introduced by the Conservative government, limits parents’ benefits to their first two children. The SNP brought an amendment to the King’s Speech to scrap the cap, but it was voted down by 363 MPs to 103.

wonder if the 2-child benefit cap vote will end up like the Palestinian ceasefire vote where Labour MPs were sanctioned and then a few months later it became party policy — Jim Pickard 🐋 (@PickardJE) July 23, 2024

Begum, along with six other Labour MPs, voted for the amendment and subsequently had the whip suspended for six months. In an interview with Sky News, Begum expressed her shock and disappointment at the way she was treated by her party.

“I voted against the two-child benefit cap which has contributed to rising and deepening levels of child poverty and food insecurity for many East End families,” Begum said. “I have now been informed that I have had the whip withdrawn.”

Begum went on to say that she was “shocked and surprised” by the way she has been treated and felt that the operation was disproportionate. She also revealed that the whips “weaponised” her past experience of domestic abuse as part of an “aggressive” whipping operation.

'This whipping operation seemed disproportionate.'



Suspended Labour MP @ApsanaBegumMP, tells @AndrewMarr9 she was 'bullied' prior to the two-child benefit vote, with whips 'weaponising' her past experience of domestic abuse as part of an 'aggressive' whipping operation. pic.twitter.com/8Xzrj4V7Kn — LBC (@LBC) July 24, 2024

Labour’s decision to suspend the seven MPs has been met with criticism from some quarters. Labour veteran and Mother of the House Dianne Abbott said she was “horrified” MPs had been suspended “when removing the cap is supposed to be party policy”.

Personal reasons meant I could not be in Westminster this evening to vote against the 2 child benefit cap. But horrified colleagues suspended for 6 months for voting against, when removing the cap is supposed to be party policy pic.twitter.com/1wLW37H2WD — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) July 23, 2024

The allegations of bullying and blackmail have raised serious questions about the internal workings of the Labour party and the treatment of its MPs. As the fallout continues, it remains to be seen how the party will respond to these shocking revelations.

You may also like: Hundreds gather outside police station to protest officer kicking man