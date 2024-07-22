Jeremy Hunt conveniently omitted Brexit in his defence of the Conservative’s economic performance in government, prompting outrage from political commentator Peter Stefanovic on social media.

The former chancellor, who narrowly managed to hold onto his seat at the general election, spoke to the BBC about the factors that weighed heavy on the UK economy during his time in government, citing the financial crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

But he completely skipped over the impact of Brexit, which is costing the UK £100 billion a year in lost output, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Taking to social media, Stefanovic pointed out that to continually omit this from his list things of things which have battered the UK economy “is not only ridiculous” but it is “allowing the former chancellor to take the public for fools”.

Watch the video in full below:

THIS IS GETTING RIDICULOUS – how much longer are UK news shows going to allow former Chancellor @Jeremy_Hunt to get away with deliberately avoiding Brexit in his list of things that battered the UK economy?



Stop allowing him to take us for fools & hold him to account @BBCNews pic.twitter.com/UzCiSbZKAN — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 22, 2024

