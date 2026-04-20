Nigel Farage has said X is “becoming a very unpleasant and dangerous place”, as he called out the abuse received by Reform’s ethnic minority candidates on the platform.

Speaking at a press event on Monday, Farage said the online abuse on the Elon Musk-owned platform was “utterly appalling in every way.”

The Reform leader claimed that if any other party’s candidates had received the same level of abuse then the media would be “in total uproar.”

“I’ve not heard a single person comment on it, it really is bad,” he continued. “And X is now becoming a very unpleasant and very dangerous place.”

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Of course, it may be a good time to remind Farage that less than a year and a half ago he was more than happy to hitch his trailer to Musk’s toxic bandwagon.

In December 2024, the Clacton MP championed Musk, hailing him as someone who could help Reform win over young voters because he’s “cool.”

This was around the same time of reports that Musk was weighing up a huge $100m donation to Farage’s party.

But since then, it’s safe to say their relationship has deteriorated, with Musk turning against Farage and deciding Reform aren’t quite extreme enough for him.

Perhaps it’s little surprise then that Farage is turning on Musk and his ventures now that the billionaire is no longer electorally beneficial for him.

But the irony of Farage complaining about toxicity and racial abuse on X didn’t go unnoticed by many…