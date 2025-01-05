Just in case anyone was wondering just how volatile Elon Musk and his decision making can be, the world’s richest man has royally thrown his toys out of the pram on Sunday – and he now wants Nigel Farage to be replaced as the leader of the Reform Party.

ALSO READ: Nigel Farage says UK ‘is getting poorer’ – then quickly gets reminded why…

Trouble in paradise as Elon Musk turns on Nigel Farage

The near-comical turn of events comes as Farage and other Reform MPs put distance between themselves and Tommy Robinson, the convicted fraudster and known thug who is currently behind bars for breaking contempt of court laws.

However, Elon Musk has been rallying behind the man also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, indicating that his pivot to the right has gone even further. And, when it comes to choosing between Robinson and Farage, the Tesla founder may favour the former.

What did Elon Musk say about Nigel Farage?

It marks a head-spinning u-turn from the tech billionaire. Just a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that he is mulling a donation to Reform that could be worth approximately £100 million. However, it isn’t clear if his latest outburst will jeopardise these plans.

The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025

Who could’ve seen this one coming, eh?

In recent days, Musk has taken swipes at all corners of British politics. Keir Starmer has received his usual share of negative attention from the Twitter/X owner, who also called Jess Phillips a ‘rape apologist’ while debating grooming gangs in the UK.

After calling upon King Charles to dissolve Parliament to force another General Election, Musk then continued to display his support for Tommy Robinson – and even shared his banned documentary full of libellous claims to almost 200 million followers.

If Reform, and Nigel Farage in particular, thought they could keep a lid on the erratic Mr. Musk, they may have learned a sobering lesson this afternoon. And to think, Farage was actually calling his prospective donor a ‘hero’ this morning!