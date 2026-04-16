Nigel Farage has earned almost £1 million in outside income away from parliament, MP declarations statistics show.

The Reform leader, who loves to play the ‘man of the people’ act, has made just over £970,000 from non-parliamentary work since he became an MP in 2024.

This is of course on top of the £93,000 he earns as an MP.

The figures are from UKGovScan, an independent transparency project to track MP gifts, expenses and donations, among other things.

In 2025 alone, Farage managed to earned £889K in outside income, and he’s already earned £73.6K this year.

His main outside earnings for 2026 have come from Cameo video recordings, with Farage seemingly willing to say anything for a quick buck on the app.

For last year, it was GB News earnings and his role as brand ambassador for a bullion dealing company that made up the majority of his earnings.

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Earlier this year, Farage was found to have breached the MPs’ code of conduct 17 times after failing to declare external earnings.

Alongside the outside income, the Clacton MP has also received £285.8K in gifts and hospitality since entering parliament, and claimed £160.9K in expenses.

You can peruse the figures for yourself by clicking here.