Nigel Farage has said Elon Musk would help Reform UK win the youth vote at the next election if he came on side.

The Reform UK party leader met the Tesla billionaire with Nick Candy at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida earlier this month.

It comes after Musk was reported to be mulling a $100 million deal with the UK party, despite being a resident of the United States of America.

Speaking in The Telegraph, Farage said he hoped Musk would help his party win over the youth vote at the next election.

Addressing Musk’s popularity, he said: “The shades, the bomber jacket, the whole vibe.

“Elon makes us cool. Elon is a huge help to us with the young generation and that will be the case going on and, frankly, that’s only just starting.

“Reform only wins the next election if it gets the youth vote.”

Farage tells the Telegraph that having @elonmusk backing Reform will win over the youth vote.



Elon Musk is 53



But he has ‘shades’ a ‘bomber jacket and a ‘cool vibe’!



😂 pic.twitter.com/qoLd3nQo3c — Anna Soubry 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇦🇪🇺🖤🤍 (@Anna_Soubry) December 27, 2024

Related: Brexiteer Jim Ratcliffe cuts funding to Man Utd charity without even telling them

