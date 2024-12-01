It’s funny. Those who seem the most opposed to globalism really don’t seem to have a problem with Elon Musk and growing influence in both US and UK politics. The tech billionaire, who heavily backed the Donald Trump presidential campaign, may soon have his sights set on the UK.

Is Elon Musk going to back Reform?

As per reports from The Times, the owner of SpaceX and Tesla is considering a hefty financial support package for the Reform Party, who align with his own increasingly right-wing views. Musk could soon take things a step further.

Up to $100 million could be pumped into Reform’s advertising budget ahead of the next election. It’s possible that Elon Musk can find a route to do this, via the UK branch of the social media platform he owns. These developments, however, won’t sit well with everyone.

Musk has spent a disproportionate amount of his time criticising Keir Starmer since the summer, after far-right rioters who brought destruction to the streets of Britain were swiftly sentenced and jailed. Since then, he has branded the PM as a ‘socialist’ and a ‘dictator’.

Nigel Farage could be gifted advertising war-chest

Earlier this week, Musk shared a post from a far-right account which claimed Reform ‘would win the next UK Election’. They currently have five MPs in Parliament – one of whom has a domestic violence charge to his name – and picked up millions of votes in July 2024.

In a show of blossoming bromance, Farage told The Times that Elon Musk is now ‘very supportive’ of his policies, and the pair enjoy a good relationship. Though he didn’t confirm donation talks had taken place, the Reform leader also failed to rule it out.

“All I can say is that I’m in touch with him and he is very supportive of my policy positions. We both share a friendship with Donald Trump and Trump has said good things about me in front of Musk. We’ve got a good relationship with him.” | Nigel Farage